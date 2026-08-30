Ex-Big 12 Athlete Arrested on Assault Charges After Locker Room Altercation Leaves Teammate Injured

TCU was already dealing with an ugly story before its season opener in Dublin. A projected starter had been removed from the team, a wide receiver had been involved in a locker-room incident that was serious enough to bring police into the picture, and the school was publicly pushing back against some of the reporting surrounding it. Now the situation has moved beyond the university.

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Former TCU safety Jacob Fields turned himself in to Tarrant County authorities Sunday morning after being charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to On3’s Brett McMurphy. The charge comes from the August 13 locker-room altercation involving TCU wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma. TCU had already dismissed Fields from the program on August 18, citing a violation of team rules.

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The incident allegedly took place after a practice on Aug. 13. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, tension between Fields and Ezukanma had been building during fall camp. A source close to Fields and his family later said the problem was not bullying, as had initially been reported, but growing frustration between the two players during competitive practices.

“Cause I do you bad at practice, this what you do to your teammates?” Ezukanma said through his Instagram. The disagreement appeared to trace back to a play during practice on August 12. Ezukanma delivered a hard block on Fields, and the two exchanged words during the session. The following day, they crossed paths again in the locker room.

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Ezukanma later described what happened in a since-deleted Instagram video. He said Fields struck him from behind and called it a “suck-r punch.” He also said he lost consciousness after hitting the floor. A man appearing in Ezukanma’s video made additional claims about what happened after the initial blow, but the Star-Telegram noted that it could not verify his identity or those claims.

TCU’s general manager, Ryan Dorchester, contacted campus police the next day, August 14. The university’s crime and fire log listed an aggravated assault in the football locker room, and the case remained open. Despite the reports, though, Fields’ camp has denied wrongdoing.

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“A significant portion of what has been shared on social media regarding this situation is false or purely speculative,” Fields’ agent, Philip Miller, said as per On3. “Jacob Fields and his immediate family have not nor will have any further comment on the situation.”

Former TCU S Jacob Fields has been charged w/aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after striking WR Dozie Ezukanma during an Aug. 13 locker room altercation, @On3 has learned. Fields turned himself in to Tarrant County, Texas, police Sunday morning.TCU dismissed…— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 30, 2026

The incident did not stop with Fields’ dismissal. TCU later revoked the credentials of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after the newspaper reported details about the locker-room altercation.

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Athletic director Mike Buddie said the university believed the initial reporting relied on an unnamed source without firsthand knowledge and had created a harmful narrative around Ezukanma. TCU also said threats had been made against Ezukanma and his family.

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Fields was supposed to be a major part of TCU’s defense

The timing made the situation even worse for TCU. Fields had only arrived in Fort Worth this offseason after three seasons at Louisiana Tech. He was coming off the best year of his college career and had become one of the more valuable defensive transfers in the portal. In 2025, Fields led Louisiana Tech with 92 tackles, added 2.5 tackles for loss and picked off three passes. Two of those interceptions went back for touchdowns.

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“I apologize for how I went about this situation,” Ezukanma’s displayed message from Fields on his IG video read. “I made an emotional decision cause of how I felt I played the last few practices. I know I [expletive] up, and I want you to know I never meant for this to turn out the way it did.”

He started all 12 regular-season games and shared Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honors. TCU brought him in to help fill the hole left by Bud Clark, an All-Big 12 safety who had moved on. Fields was expected to start at free safety. Instead, he has gone before playing a game for the Horned Frogs as the team has started its season with a loss against UNC.