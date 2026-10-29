“Ex Boyfriend That Was So Perfect”: Fernando Mendoza Leaves Female Indiana Media Host Sad After Departure

When Fernando Mendoza arrived in Bloomington, the Hoosiers were already chasing a national championship. By the end of 2025, the Hoosiers had gone 16-0 and lifted the Natty, with Mendoza at the center of their historic run. His 41 passing touchdowns, clutch performances, and leadership made him difficult to replace. Now, as Indiana moves forward with Josh Hoover, analysts are beginning to reflect on just how much Mendoza brought to the team.

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On Barstool Sports’ Big Boys Club with Mike Katic, Dana Beers, and T-Bob Hebert, Ella Grif opened up about Mendoza, explaining why a second national championship for the Hoosiers might not feel the same without him.

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“I’m sad because Fernando feels like the ex-boyfriend that was so perfect that you’ll never get back,” Grif remarked. “You just look back on it. You compare everything to him. And also, even if we were going, even if we went undefeated this year, I know we lost to Ohio State, but I’m just saying, like, even if it was the same thing and, like, we went to the Natty, it wouldn’t feel the same,” said Grif.

The Hoosiers saw their 2024 championship hopes end when they lost 27-17 to Notre Dame. That December, Mendoza transferred to Indiana from the Golden Bears. The very next year, the Hoosiers began their championship campaign, with Mendoza emerging as the most crucial piece of their historic triumph.

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Across 16 games, he completed 273 of 379 passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns, establishing himself as a dual-threat quarterback who kept opposing defenses on their toes. Despite their best efforts, opposing defenses simply could not contain him.

While Mendoza’s statistical output was impressive, his impact went far beyond the numbers. His ability to deliver under pressure became a defining feature of Indiana’s championship run.

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Against Penn State, he orchestrated an 80-yard, game-winning drive with just 1:51 remaining, trailing 24-20 and with no timeouts left. He capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr., securing a dramatic 27-24 victory.

Against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, his 17-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt in the third quarter gave Indiana a 13-10 lead, which proved decisive as the Hoosiers held on to win.

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These were just two examples of Mendoza’s impact in crucial moments. His composure under pressure and ability to execute when the stakes were highest helped Indiana secure the Big Ten title. That is the dimension of his game the Hoosiers may find difficult to replace.

“I think what separated Fernando was when the game was on the line, those fourth-quarter wins, the last three minutes, four minutes; that’s when he played his best football. He was a tremendous competitor,” said Indiana coach Curt Cignetti ahead of the 2026 season.

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Josh Hoover has challenged the idea that Indiana cannot function without Mendoza. The TCU transfer recorded 3,472 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in 2025. Now, a year later, he has thrown for 1,741 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just one interception in eight games with the Hoosiers.

Hoover’s numbers are comparable to Mendoza’s during his first eight games, suggesting that everything is falling into place for the defending champions. Their loss to Ohio State raised some concerns, but Hoover still threw for 296 yards.

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Fernando Mendoza made history with the Hoosiers, leading Indiana to its first national championship and winning the program’s first Heisman Trophy.