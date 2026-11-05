Ex-Buckeye CJ Stroud Makes Feelings Clear on Ryan Day’s Ohio State and Luke Fahey After Recent Struggles

Ohio State’s 30-18 loss to USC knocked the Buckeyes down to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and panic quickly set in across Columbus. But before the noise could spin out of control, a familiar voice stepped in. CJ Stroud made a surprise visit to back Ryan Day and endorse freshman quarterback Luke Fahey.

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Instead of joining the critics, Stroud used his platform to fiercely defend the locker room and remind everyone of the mental toughness built into the program. Speaking about his conversations with the coaching staff:

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“Got to talk to Coach Day, Coach Mick, a bunch, and that was really good for me. And Coach Key, all the different guys that I know from when I was there who are still there. But yeah, I mean, I think they have a great chance. You know, one thing that Coach Day always preaches is fight. You know, it’s never as bad as it seems, and we’re never as good as it might seem. So I believe that, you know, that culture there is built on toughness,” CJ said in the Houston presser!

By pointing out that the media overreacts to both wins and losses, Stroud is trying to shield his former coach from the usual hot-seat rumors. Ryan Day always gets a ton of heat whenever Ohio State drops a big game, especially when it comes to the team’s grit. But Stroud knows firsthand what happens inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. By vouching for the culture under Day and strength coach Mickey Marotti, he is telling the fanbase to take a deep breath and trust the foundation.

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Stroud also tapped into that classic, us-against-the-world mentality that Ohio State thrives on when their backs are against the wall. He made it clear that a single November setback doesn’t define this team, stating that “regardless of what that looks like or whoever is Ohio against the world. And I’m proud of those guys. You know, regardless of win, lose, or draw, because I know the process, and they keep the process going. Like, I think they’ll be fine.” It is a powerful reminder that the path to a national championship is a marathon, not a sprint.

Perhaps the biggest storyline from the USC game was the sudden quarterback change, with true freshman Luke Fahey getting his very first career start on the road. Going into the Coliseum is an incredibly tough ask for any young player, and Fahey definitely had some true freshman moments during the loss.

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He put up a solid 260 passing yards and a touchdown to star receiver Jeremiah Smith (who caught 10 balls for 83 yards), but he also endured two sacks and struggled to find rhythm after primary starter Julian Sayin went down with an injury during the Indiana game last month.

Despite the bumpy debut, Ryan Day has already announced that the team is sticking with the young freshman moving forward, confirming he will lead the offense into their next big test.

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That is exactly why Stroud’s public stamp of approval is such a massive deal for the young quarterback’s confidence. Over his first four games this fall against Ball State, Kent State, Indiana, and USC, Fahey has thrown for three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Knowing how much pressure comes with being the signal-caller in Columbus, Stroud wrapped up his thoughts with a strong vote of confidence,

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“I think like Luke Fahey is going to be a great quarterback. You know, I just love that room too. They’re all supporting one another.”

Having an NFL star and former Heisman finalist publicly back you up is the ultimate psychological armor when you’re dealing with college football adversity.

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Looking ahead, the Buckeyes have zero time to dwell on the past as they prepare for a massive bounce-back opportunity against a resurgent, No. 23-ranked Oregon Ducks team this week at Ohio Stadium. This Week 10 showdown is a make-or-break scenario for Ohio State’s season. The season is far from over, but the margin for error is officially zero.

Thanks to CJ Stroud’s timely reminder to stick to the process, Ohio State has the blueprint they need to block out the noise, rally around Luke Fahey, and prove that they are still very much in the championship hunt.