Ex-Buckeye Rips Ohio State for Oregon Loss and Uncovers Troubling Defensive Trend: “They’re Just Being Exposed”

Ohio State hadn’t lost after leading by 14 points since 2001. Saturday ended that streak in stunning fashion as the Buckeyes’ 14-point lead evaporated in 30 minutes, exposing defensive problems they could no longer hide. One former Buckeye saw something deeper in the collapse than just a bad day.

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The 41-28 defeat against Oregon marked Ohio State’s second straight loss, adding to the pressure on a team that began the season with much higher expectations. The Buckeyes had taken an early 14-0 lead, but Oregon answered with 38 consecutive points. The collapse also brought attention to defensive problems that had appeared in earlier games but had not received the same attention while Ohio State was still winning.

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“No, these holes and these issues have been there. Now they’re just being exposed because you’re losing on a national scale when you’re supposed to be separating yourself. No, Ohio State isn’t separating itself,” Beanie Wells said to CBS Sports on 8 November.

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Former Buckeyes running back Beanie Wells addressed those concerns after the game, pointing to issues that he believes have been present for weeks. Wells was blunt in his assessment, saying the Buckeyes were failing to separate themselves despite their talent.

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“The eye in the sky doesn’t lie. And this doesn’t just start last week versus USC. You go back to the game versus Indiana, the explosive plays, the inability to be able to get to the passer on a consistent basis. Those things have always been there with this defense.”

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Wells noted these defensive issues had been present since the Indiana game, but they only drew heavy public scrutiny after the back-to-back losses to USC and Oregon. Earlier wins had simply hidden the cracks.

He also questioned the team’s ability to respond when an opponent takes control. Ohio State started well against Oregon but could not stop the Ducks once they found their rhythm. Wells had previously questioned Oregon’s toughness, but the Ducks showed they could handle an early setback and fight back.

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Ohio State’s offense had its moments despite the loss. Backup quarterback Luke Fahey threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Jeremiah Smith recorded 133 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Still, those performances were not enough to keep the Buckeyes in the game. After going up 14-0, they watched Oregon put together a 38-point run and build a 38-14 lead in the second half.

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The loss also ended a long-standing Ohio State record. The Buckeyes had not lost a game after leading by 14 points since their 2001 matchup against Wisconsin. Saturday’s collapse was another reminder of how quickly the game had turned against them.

Head coach Ryan Day did not shy away from the result after the game. He acknowledged that the team’s current situation was not what anyone in the program had expected.

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“We didn’t expect any of this to happen,” Day said, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

He also spoke about the expectations that come with playing for Ohio State and took responsibility for the team’s three losses.

“You join our program, you understand what the expectations are. I mean you’re expected to win every game here, so to lose three games is unacceptable, and I own that,” Day said.

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Sitting at 6-3, the Buckeyes have fallen out of realistic College Football Playoff contention, a major shock for a program built on championship standards. With three games left against Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan, a defense that once ranked among the nation’s elite must fix its big-play leaks to avoid a complete season breakdown.

For Ohio State, the focus now turns to finding answers before the season slips further away. Wells has made his concerns about the defense clear, and the Buckeyes will need to show a better response in their final games.