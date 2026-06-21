Ex-Colorado Athlete Left Deion Sanders For $4M; Now Ready To “Go To War” For New Head Coach

Even after Deion Sanders made the conscious effort to keep him in Boulder, Jordan Seaton chose a different path. He walked away from a program where he was one of the most important pieces, opting for a reported $4 million NIL deal. That decision didn’t come out of nowhere. He heard Sanders and his promise to build the game around him. He weighed in the different options he had before finally choosing his next chapter. And months later it seems, there seems to be little doubt about how well he has embraced his new home.

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LSU’s newest offensive line addition spent his offseason making an impact off the field by hosting a free football camp for young athletes in Baton Rouge. There he gave everyone an insight of what he feels about his current team.

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“This is the next chapter in my life. I’m here at LSU now, and I’m with Sam Leavitt.” Seaton said. “I’m with a bunch of my guys now, so I’m going to go to war with them, and as I said, we’re grinding right now.”

Through this, he made it clear that his vision is of the future and that he has moved past the past. However, it’s not like he didn’t acknowledge the past. In the same podcast, he had a message for his previous team.

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“I was blessed enough to go to Colorado and again, given that chance by Coach Sanders and play with Shedeur. Play with Travis Hunter, all my older teammates, Jimmy, and them,” Seaton said when asked about how he feels in an interview with JacquesDoucet about his time with Coach Sanders.

Nevertheless, for Sanders and the team, losing him would hurt because he entered Boulder in the class of 2024 as a 5-star OL. Someone who chose Sanders’ program over Alabama and Ohio State. A very minute detail of wishing his mother on her birthday during his recruitment gave Colorado the edge over these powerhouse programs to land him. And he did very well for himself under Coach Prime.

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He started 22 games over two seasons to protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders and logged 1,350 total offensive snaps. That is why his decision to enter the transfer portal in 2026 came as such a surprise. But he didn’t reach that decision easily.

Seaton stated that the reason for his departure was the need for a new developmental environment. There was a heavy emphasis on how impressed he is with the program and the coaches in Baton Rouge. But a lot of it also came down to the money Seaton was offered by the new HC of LSU.

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It wouldn’t be a major transfer portal storyline without Lane Kiffin’s name surfacing, and the coach, aka “Portal King,” did it again, successfully bringing Seaton to LSU. Kiffin has a habit of going all out when he wants a player, and well, he did. In Colorado, Seaton was reportedly making $1.7 million in his NIL deal. The NIL deal he signed with Seaton was $4 million, which made him the highest-paid OL and also helped LSU seal the deal.

This was only possible because of the transformation he could achieve with the Buffs. Although Seaton suffered a lot of backlash when he transferred to LSU, and even more after the comment he made to his team.

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“When I left Colorado, I felt like I was at a good point, but coming here, the transition from how I eat to how we work out here is just kind of different….My decision to come here was based on it just means more,” Seaton said. “Being here is really just different from how we train to how we work…We’re big on extras around here. Just doing what’s required is not enough.”

For Seaton, though, the focus remains on the opportunity ahead. Seaton has jelled with his new team and has built a strong relationship with the head coach and offensive line coach Eric Wolford. There is no secret that Wolford played a very important role in his recruitment. Despite the love for the staff, Seaton has found a new family in the team members and is very close to all.

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“LSU has been doing great for me, just being able to compete every day. My brothers build a new brotherhood and ultimately just get the grind. Get the grind in with my guys, Seaton said.

For a player who once anchored Colorado’s future, LSU now represents something entirely different: a fresh start, a new brotherhood, and a team he is ready to battle alongside. And judging by his latest comments, Jordan Seaton isn’t looking back.