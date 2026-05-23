Ex-Colorado Athlete’s Incarcerated Father to Leave Jail Soon, Reports Deion Sanders Jr.

When Jimmy Horn Jr. arrived in Boulder in 2023, he was dealing with much more than football. The USF transfer was looking for stability and guidance after his father was incarcerated in 2021. During that difficult period, Deion Sanders became a father figure for the 23-year-old WR, who also built a close relationship with his coach’s oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. Now, Bucky is providing a wholesome update regarding Jimmy Horn Sr.

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“Jimmy like my blood brother,” Deion Sanders Jr. said in a recent sitdown with YouTube star Mr. Organik. “I speak to him multiple times a week. Shout out to him. Shout out to his dad. Should be getting out very soon.”

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Bucky’s comments matter because this situation has shaped Jimmy Horn Jr.’s entire college career. Incarcerated on drug charges from a 2021 case, Horn Sr. was sentenced in August 2024 to 87 months. By that time, his son was already chasing his NFL dream while dealing with the pain of not having his father by his side. Still, instead of letting it break him, Jimmy Horn Jr. became one of the emotional leaders in Colorado’s locker room.

Deion Sanders recognized Jimmy Horn Jr. needed stability before schemes. On Reach the People Media podcast, Horn Jr. explained how seriously he took Coach Prime’s daily wisdom.

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“I’ve got notebooks full of wisdom,” he said. “Every meeting Coach Prime comes into, he has some good wisdom to write down. I got all the good stuff in there… If it makes sense, write it down.”

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Deion Sanders didn’t stop at speeches either. During Colorado’s Senior Day in December 2024, every senior walked with family members onto the field. But Jimmy Horn Jr. didn’t have that luxury. His father remained incarcerated, and there wasn’t anybody there to walk beside him. So Coach Prime did it himself. That’s something the young player will remember forever.

“That’s something that my people always wanted me to do,” he admitted afterward. “To have somebody walk down there with me… it meant a lot to me.”

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But Deion Sanders’ support didn’t stop at Senior Day. The Hall of Famer reportedly visited Jimmy Horn Sr. in prison personally. He wanted to support both the player and the father. During a sentencing hearing, he even submitted a recorded statement advocating for Horn Sr., describing him as someone who had changed.

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“I just want you to know… he has served a multitude of years… he has repented… and is truly a different man,” he said. “I sincerely believe in Jimmy Horn Sr.”

Eventually, Horn Sr. responded with an emotional public letter thanking Deion Sanders for standing beside his family during the darkest stretch of their lives.

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“Thank you for being a Genuine Brother of America… and keeping your word,” the letter read. “You’re not just there for my son, you’re there for me too.”

Deion Sanders later admitted the message “brought tears to my eyes and joy to my heart simultaneously.” But while Jimmy Horn Jr.’s emotional journey became one of college football’s most powerful stories, his football future kept moving forward, too.

Jimmy Horn Jr.’s NFL dream finally became a reality

Good things come to those who endure. Jimmy Horn Jr.’s efforts and resilience paid off. Even while battling injuries during the 2024 season, he still finished his Colorado career with 1,008 receiving yards and seven touchdowns across two seasons. That’s why the Carolina Panthers selected him on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Jimmy Horn Jr. was picked in the sixth round as the 208th overall, making him the fourth Colorado player drafted this year. Pairing the 5’10, 170-pounder alongside Bryce Young gives the Panthers another quick separator.

“We’re not just building a team, we’re building professionals,” he said last fall.

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Deion Sanders literally built Jimmy Horn Jr. into a professional on and off the field. Horn Sr.’s release will mark the first-time father and son celebrate a milestone together.