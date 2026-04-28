Ex-Colorado Athlete’s Son Receives First Offer from Deion Sanders

Just two weeks after landing one son of a former Colorado Buffaloes player, Kenny Adams, Buff, Coach Prime has now officially turned his attention towards his younger son, Aaden Adams.

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Aaden Adams announced on X on Wednesday that he had received his “first D1 offer” from the Buffaloes. In his post, Aaden tagged his father, Deion Sanders, a couple of his coaches, and some top college football reporters. In response, he soon got a motivational message from his father, urging him to keep up his hard work.

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“Let’s get it son son. Head down keep working!!” wrote Kenny Adams.

Aaden is a freshman defensive back at Antioch High School, where his brother also plays. He had accompanied his older brother and four-star quarterback Andre Adams and their father to the program’s campus in March. It was the lone visit

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According to Kenny Adams, Sanders spent over an hour chatting with Andre and hit it off with Aaden before sending him a D1 offer weeks later.

Despite not making any alumni donation to his alma mater, Kenny Adams is doing Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes a lot of good. He has not just fathered two young men, but he has also coached two top talents with the potential to dominate the Buffaloes team in the coming years.

Kenny Adams has coached both of his sons in his role as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Antioch High School, where he also played.

Doing his due diligence, he built his son Andre into a dual-threat quarterback. The youngster led the Antioch Bears to a 10-win season for the first time since 1958 with an exceptional individual record.

He threw for 3,418 yards with 35 touchdowns and one interception, completing 174-of-245 passes. The Buffaloes commit also rushed for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, his most outstanding performance came in a week 5 win against Centennial, where he set the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association record for total yards of offense in a game with 714 yards, of which 207 were rushing yards.

After announcing his commitment, Andre gave the Buffaloes a glimpse of what they should expect from him when he eventually joins the team in 2027.

“I’m a dog. Deion wants dogs, so he’s getting one,” Adams said. “That’s why I feel like I fit in perfectly over there … When I go up there, I’m competing to start. That’s my goal, I want to start my freshman year. I’m going in with that mindset of playing year one.

Interestingly, Andre wanted to play as a running back. And it was the influence of his father that made him a quarterback. It surely did pay off, as he is now the No. 8 ranked recruit in Tennessee and the No. 15 ranked quarterback in the nation.

Kenny Adams on his son playing for his alma mater

It is normal to suspect Kenny Adams’ involvement in ensuring Andre committed to Colorado. But in his statement, he made it clear that the Buffaloes were the program that they felt would fit the quarterback best, turning down other big money offers in the process.

“There were other schools that offered a crazy amount of money,” said Andre Adams’ father Kenny. “But it just wasn’t the best fit at some of these schools. That wasn’t the case. Colorado wasn’t the highest bidder. But they’ll take care of him.”

“He saw it, and he feels like he can compete,” Kenny Adams said. “He’s coming to play. He’s not going there to sit behind anybody… He respects everybody else, but that’s why he’s coming. He saw himself in that room. He saw himself in that offense playing.”

Adams also enjoyed Sanders’ recruiting approach and felt his honesty was something they could trust as they made their decision. If things turn out well for the Adams, they will be an unforgettable trio in the history of the Buffaloes.