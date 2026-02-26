Ex-Colorado Player Issues Damage Control After Deion Sanders Statement Sparks Controversy

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders squints into the sun prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Â Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_1187.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree441492

Former Colorado CB, who transferred to Tennessee last fall, Colton Hood, immediately turned heads for his act at the 2026 NFL Combine. While addressing the media, he refused to address Deion Sanders and Colorado. This sparked speculation and tension tied to his Colorado exit. Now, he has made a public statement advocating his stance.

“By no means was I throwing shade at Colorado or Coach Prime,” Colton Hood wrote on X. “I said before I wouldn’t get into differences and proceeded to only talk about my previous school, as I assumed that was the best way to go about answering the question.”

Hood began his college career at Auburn in 2023 but redshirted the season after appearing in just four games. After the season, he transferred to Deion Sanders’ Colorado and was part of a team that finished 9-4. The DB featured in all 13 games, recording 24 tackles and two interceptions. However, after the season, he again transferred.

From the SEC to the Big 12, then back to the SEC. Wood joined Tennessee for his redshirt sophomore season and got a starting gig after Josh Heupel’s team suffered injuries to some key defenders. He improved on his Colorado performance, finished the 2025 season with 50 tackles, eight pass breakups, and a pick-six.

This is a developing story…

