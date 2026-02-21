Ex-Colorado Star Returns to Deion Sanders’ Disposal After Rookie NFL Season

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado at West Virginia Nov 8, 2025 Morgantown, West Virginia, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Morgantown Milan Puskar Stadium West Virginia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBenxQueenx 20251108_mmd_qb3_654

After finishing the 2025 season with 246 kick return yards, former Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester is entering his second year with the Baltimore Ravens. But before starting the 2026 season, the former Buffs star has returned to that old place, his alma mater. While a return to Boulder seems natural for a former Buff, Wester’s appearance on the practice field signals this is more than just a social call.

On Friday, a CU alum and reporter, Ky, shared a picture of Wester on X, which featured the Ravens WR back in Boulder and practicing.

Having just finished his rookie season, Wester is using his offseason to return to Boulder, likely looking to reset and train in a familiar setting before his second NFL season. But for the Buffs, this is practice time to prepare for the 2026 season. Wester’s return to Boulder could serve two purposes: using the Buffs’ practice facilities to either train in a familiar setting or mentor the next generation of Colorado players.

Either way, his return to the Colorado field only signals a meeting with the Colorado head coach, who labeled Wester “a pro” even before he started his NFL journey. Although Wester just spent his final collegiate season with Deion Sanders after spending four seasons with Florida Atlantic, his connection with Coach Prime is on another level. Even playing only a single season, his numbers showed why Deion gave him that label.

“Oh my god. LaJohntay is a pro, man. He’s a Florida boy, and he comes with that dog mentality, that swagger in him,” said the Buffs head coach.

In Colorado, he recorded 931 yards and 10 TDs and played a key role in the Buffs’ nine wins in the 2024 season. But not only with Deion, his son, Shedeur Sanders, also shared a deep connection with Wester. Before his transfer to Colorado, Shedeur publicly shared Colorado’s interest, posting, “We want Wester in Boulder.”

“For him to bring me in here (to Colorado) and be able to have a season like we did and be able to have the opportunity to do it at the next level, that’s amazing,” said Weste, confirming a connection between them.

Aside from this connection, the former Colorado WR’s collegiate journey with FAU was also outstanding. Appearing in 45 games, he recorded 2703 yards there. His performance earned him AAC Special Teams Player of the Year honors. But did that talent translate in his rookie season?

How the Colorado star’s rookie season unfolded with the Ravens

With the Ravens, LaJohntay Wester, the sixth-round pick, has endured the growing pains that often define a rookie season. He recorded 198 punt return yards and logged 58 offensive snaps, appearing in 17 games. However, the toughest moment came against the Browns this past season, when a rare muffled punt deep in his own territory stalled momentum.

In his debut season with the Ravens, they recorded an 8-9 regular season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Despite the team’s struggles, Wester remains focused on proving his doubters wrong, a mindset he’s carried his whole life.

“I’ve been overlooked all my life, in this game, since I was 6 years old,” said Wester. “I was still making plays.”

Now, his rookie season may not pop huge numbers, but his Colorado mindset will definitely help him in the next season. Even posting a phrase popularized by Deion Sanders Jr., “The Rejected Will Be Respected,” with an hourglass emoji, he signaled that. With a full offseason to train and a mindset forged at Colorado, Wester aims to prove that his rookie season was just the beginning and that the faith Coach Prime showed in him was well-placed.