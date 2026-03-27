Ex-Colorado Star Reveals True Reasons for Leaving Deion Sanders’ Program After Turning Heads With His Transformation

January’s portal window shook Deion Sanders when his highest-rated OT left Colorado. We’re talking about a true freshman LT who started all 13 games, earned Freshman All-American honors, and became one of the most reliable pass protectors in the country. So, Jordan Seaton’s departure hurt the program when he left for Lane Kiffin’s LSU. And now, sitting in Baton Rouge, he’s finally opening up on his decision.

“When I left Colorado, I feel like I was at a good point, but I feel like coming here, the transition from how I eat to how we work out here is just kind of different,” Jordan Seaton told reporters on March 26. “Being here is really just different from how we train to how we work.”

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Jordan Seaton didn’t just stumble into his new routine. When he hit the portal in January, finding a program with an established, gritty developmental pipeline was his priority. Baton Rouge offered the exact push he was looking for. Whether Seaton meant to throw shade or not, his praise highlights exactly what he felt was missing in Boulder. He did not just want playing time, but also a heavier emphasis on strength and conditioning.

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“The word extra around here,” he added. “Everybody, we’re big on extra, because just doing what’s required is not enough. When it comes to work, that’s what this place is about. You don’t come here to do nothing else but work.”

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That’s a cultural statement, but what’s interesting is that this isn’t just a one-off. Over a week ago, former Colorado backup QB Ryan Staub made a subtle but sharp comment about the changes he faced after he transitioned to Tennessee.

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“Three years of college football, I haven’t had as much coaching as the month that I’ve been here,” he revealed.

Jordan Seaton and Ryan Staub may just be hyping their new programs, but beyond the praise, it leaves a mark on their former school, and both separate comments come back to one thing: work culture. Colorado is still building, and they’ve already got the flash and attention, but it’s in the grind and development where elite programs separate themselves.

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That craving for a tougher work culture is already paying off for Jordan Seaton. His physical transformation proves that his portal decision wasn’t just talk since he actually put in the work he wanted to.

Jordan Seaton’s transformation after switching from Colorado is turning heads

Jordan Seaton’s transition to Baton Rouge did him good for his physique. When he first came, he was listed at 6’5, 330 pounds. But after two months of consistent grind, he lost 23 pounds and is now down to 307. And according to Lane Kiffin, it’s not just the weight, but the habits count too.

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“Jordan has done a phenomenal job since he got here,” he said. “His body changing, his work ethic, and his time. I mean, I’ll come up here. It’ll be Sunday at 9 p.m., and he’ll be out there doing his own stuff, working out. That’s what we’re trying to build here that becomes the norm.”

Jordan Seaton isn’t even trying to fit in at his new school anymore, as he’s becoming the example. And with the type of coaching he’s receiving, he might end up being more dangerous now than he ever was at Colorado. The talent was always there. Remember, he didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 career games as a freshman. So if that pairs with conditioning, structure, and a culture that demands “extra,” he’s going to be formidable in 2026.