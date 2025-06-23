Ex-Colorado WR Quotes Deion Sanders Jr After One on One Moment With John Harbaugh

When the Sanders family makes headlines, it’s not just about football or rap anymore—it’s also about the quotables. Coach Prime has long been known for his motivational one-liners, but now his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., is making his own mark. Bucky’s not just defending his brothers from doubters—he’s crafting phrases that stick. And now, one of those catchphrases is making its way into the NFL, thanks to a former Colorado wide receiver who’s turning doubt into drive.

The Sanders name has attracted plenty of criticism in recent months—especially around Shedeur’s “arrogant” tag and Shilo going undrafted. Some thought Shedeur’s fifth-round selection at 144th overall validated the criticism. But through it all, Deion Sanders Jr. stood up for his brother and their journey. He backed Shedeur with a line that became a rallying cry: “The rejected will be respected.” That phrase wasn’t just for family anymore. Now, another player from the Colorado locker room is embracing it on his own NFL journey.

Once a key target for Shedeur Sanders after Jimmy Horn Jr.’s injury, LaJohntay Wester quietly became one of the Buffs’ most reliable weapons. Yet, despite his impact, NFL scouts had questions. His Combine invite was uncertain, and he eventually slipped to the 6th round—203rd overall—where the Baltimore Ravens scooped him up. Even then, some labeled him just a punt returner or special-teams depth piece.

But Wester didn’t fold. He got to work at Baltimore’s rookie minicamp and OTAs, turning heads with his speed, shiftiness, and precision. And to show he’s not done proving people wrong, he posted an Instagram story with a photo from Ravens camp and Bucky’s iconic phrase: “The rejected will be respected, Big Truss.”

It wasn’t just a caption—it was a mindset. Wester, much like Shedeur, is using being overlooked as motivation. Shedeur is currently in Cleveland, competing in a tough quarterback battle with Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett, while Deshaun Watson recovers from injury. Meanwhile, Shedeur has already impressed at the Browns minicamp, with Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees even praising him for “working his tail off.” And Deion Jr.’s words? They are not only proving true but are now echoing across locker rooms.

LaJohntay Wester is making an impact on the Ravens team

Wester’s growth in Baltimore has been helped by hands-on coaching from none other than Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. The veteran coach has taken Wester under his wing, focusing on refining his punt-return technique. During drills, Harbaugh gave Wester on-field pointers about ball tracking and recommended specific exercises to improve his rhythm and timing.

Wester applied that feedback immediately—executing sharper reps and earning positive reviews from staff. It’s the kind of direct one-on-one work that shows just how much the Ravens see in him.

At Colorado, Wester closed his final college season with 74 catches, 931 yards, and 10 touchdowns. His role as a returner was equally impressive. While most thought he’d start on special teams only, his hustle in offseason workouts might just get him more offensive snaps than anyone expected. And in Baltimore, with Harbaugh paying close attention, that possibility feels more and more real.

Ever since Marquise Brown left the Ravens in 2022—after saying the offense “just wasn’t for me”—Baltimore’s passing game has struggled to find the same deep-threat energy. Zay Flowers has shown promise, but the WR room still lacks consistent explosiveness. That’s where LaJohntay Wester comes in.

Originally viewed as a return specialist, Wester is already proving he brings more to the table. Coach Harbaugh has started giving him wide receiver reps in OTAs, testing his versatility and route running. The results? Impressive enough that even former Ravens WR Qadry Ismail took notice.

“He is just, his skill set is what I’ve been dreaming of for the Ravens to get since they lost Marquise Brown,” Ismail said. He noted that while Zay Flowers is electric, Wester might offer something unique—true deep-ball threat ability and contested catch reliability.

Wester’s numbers speak for themselves. At Colorado, he averaged 12 yards per punt return and broke off a 76-yarder against Utah. Before that, at Florida Atlantic, he was the AAC Special Teams Player of the Year, returning 14 punts for 278 yards and a score in 2023. And as a receiver, he was second only to Travis Hunter at Colorado, showing he could do more than just return kicks.

Ismail doubled down on Wester’s value: “Wester has that skill set. I think he’s going to be a monster for the Ravens this season. I think that he’s going to be one of those rookies,” he said. “I think one of the three that I saw was a contested catch. And he had good hand-eye coordination with it.” That kind of praise means a lot—especially from someone who knows what it takes to succeed in Baltimore.

Wester may have entered the NFL as a 6th-round pick, but his mindset is already first-round caliber. And the signs are clear for anyone watching—the rejected will be respected.