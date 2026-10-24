Ex-Colorado WR Reveals Real Reason He Left Deion Sanders’ Program for Big 12 Rival

Omarion Miller was Colorado’s leading receiver, yet he still decided Deion Sanders’ program wasn’t the best place to finish his college career. After three seasons in Boulder, 808 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 2025, Miller had every reason to stay. Instead, he left Coach Prime for Arizona State, and now he’s revealing why Colorado wasn’t enough.

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Speaking with Darius Sanders, Omarion Miller opened up about the decision to transfer to Arizona State, making it clear that his final season was a major consideration.

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“At the time, I was going to my last year,” he said. “I just wanted to be able to maximize everything I can in my last year. And that’s pretty much how it was, so, being that, I feel like that was to go somewhere else. That ultimately was the way it was.”

There was no dramatic takedown of Colorado, nor was there a public airing of grievances. Omarion Miller wanted to make his final college season count. Arizona State offered a new opportunity, a different coaching setup, and a chance to sharpen his NFL prospects. And his numbers from the previous season gave him a pretty good case for betting on himself.

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Omarion Miller’s Colorado career had its share of highs and setbacks. As a freshman in 2023, he announced himself with a seven-catch, 196-yard performance against USC. Then came the frustrating part, when he suffered an injury against Kansas State in 2024 and missed the Buffs’ final seven games.

The 2025 season became an opportunity to remind everyone what he could do with a healthy run. Omarion Miller led the Buffs with 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging roughly 18 yards per catch. He had become Colorado’s leading option in the passing game. That production also gave him evidence that he could handle a bigger role.

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Omarion Miller had played alongside receivers who understood what it took to reach the professional level, including Xavier Weaver, Jimmy Horn Jr., Travis Hunter, and LaJohntay Wester. He spoke warmly about that experience when he appeared on the PHNX Sun Devils podcast in March.

“My time there was a great experience,” he said. “Playing for Coach Prime is a once-in-a-lifetime dream that many people don’t get to do.”

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Right from the start, he made it clear that leaving Deion Sanders’ program did not mean he had suddenly soured on it, despite undergoing strict disciplinary measures. In October 2025, he and Joseph Williams were benched after returning late to Boulder following the bye week.

Omarion Miller’s decision was about what came next, not erasing what came before. And at Arizona State, WRs coach Hines Ward became another appealing factor for him. After all, he was a former Pittsburgh Steelers star, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and Super Bowl XL MVP.

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That clicked with Omarion Miller. Working with someone who had built a distinguished NFL career offered another avenue for development as he pursued the next level. There was also a familiar example to consider. Jordyn Tyson had transferred from Colorado to Arizona State and elevated his profile with the Sun Devils.

Fast forward to Omarion Miller’s new reality, and ASU has offered a different test. The usage has not always resembled his Colorado role. The Sun Devils leaned heavily on screens and underneath passes early in the season, limiting his opportunities to attack defenses downfield. Through six games in 2026, he had 35 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns, frequently drawing targets from QB Cutter Boley.

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Omarion Miller wanted one last shot to prove himself before chasing the NFL. Colorado gave him a foundation, but he believes Arizona State gives him a better chance to take the next step. Whether that leads to the professional opportunity he wants remains to be seen.