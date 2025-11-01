Ex-ESPN Analyst Receives Jordon Hudson’s Chilling Message After Bill Belichick Exposé

UNC is hurtling towards doom this season, despite having Bill Belichick on board. But Jordon Hudson is still in the mood to kick up a storm. The HC’s beau, who has never backed down from a fight, is now giving it back to the trolls. Her latest attack might be directed towards the reporter who continues to stoke the fire – Pablo Torre.

Torre, an ex-ESPN journalist, has become the unofficial chronicler of the Bill Belichick-Jordan Hudson saga. He became the talk of the town after dissecting that mega viral CBS Sunday Morning Interview. But now, the former cheerleader decided to take control of the chaos. She shared a photo on Instagram recently, clad in the same NAVY sweatshirt she wore that day. “The costume I never seem to be able to take off,” she wrote in the caption.

The sweatshirt has become a key signifier of her becoming a villain for UNC fans.

Hudson was called all sorts of things after that interview, but the one she heard most was ‘controlling.’ The moment that sealed it all for the pair, of course, was the 24-year-old’s famous “We’re not talking about this.” That came as a quick interruption from her as Bill Belichick was asked about how they met. Pablo Torre tore into the viral moment, which helped paint her as a serious red flag at North Carolina. Since then, the Torre has become one of the top voices in the Hudson-Belichick storyline.

He called her a “guard dog” in an episode he did after the interview, echoing the public’s sentiments toward her. It is one of Torre’s most popular episodes, having garnered more than 185K views. Prior to this interview, Torre released more findings that focused on Hudson’s power, highlighting how she scored a cameo in the Super Bowl ad featuring Belichick and Ben Affleck. But that CBS Sunday Morning fiasco effectively cemented this storyline for Hudson. Torre continues to find an umpteen number of sources who have a lot to say about the pair.

“It gave them permission to even more explicitly share their stories,” Torre told Vanity Fair soon after he dropped his popular episode. In October, Torre exposed some behind-the-scenes footage from the interview and also claimed that he received around 30 minutes’ worth of material like that. Jordon Hudson, surprisingly, still hasn’t backed away from the limelight. She still comes to game days and continues to be a negative talking point as the Bill Belichick experiment fails at Chapel Hill. Another journalist teamed up with Torre to throw shade at the former cheerleader.

NFL expert narrates “embarrassing” UNC story, linking it to Jordon Hudson

Jordon Hudson’s presence on game days is a usual subject of criticism for fans. It weakly affects how the North Carolina football team is faring under Bill Belichick. That’s his arena completely, and Hudson has nothing to do with it. This is where the veteran coach gets his share of the shade. However, NFL reporter David Fleming still managed to rope Jordon Hudson in it, because of how she compounds all the bad rap for UNC football. Fleming covered the TCU and Clemson games for Pablo Torre.

He took his daughter, Kate, to enjoy the TCU clash as a family. But it ended in sheer disappointment for the duo. Fleming passionately narrated how UNC’s loss affected his daughter. “Kate was embarrassed, right? She was embarrassed. Not that they were losing football games. It was that Belichick and his girlfriend on the sidelines, and the fact that now Carolina is sort of this running joke, and that they’ve spent so much money embarrassing the school…,” Fleming told Torre. Hudson knows how bad the situation is for her, but she still pops up along the sidelines and talks to Belichick sometimes.

One such instance came in the UCF game, which North Carolina lost 34-9. Despite the massive failures that Bill Belichick and his relationship with Hudson have had this year, the latter doesn’t seem to shy away. In her own way, she still continues to answer back to haters.