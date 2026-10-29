Ex-ESPN Analyst Says Arch Manning Will Leave Texas to Play for National Title-Winning HC: Report

Former ESPN and On3 college football analyst David Pollack has officially sent the college football world into an absolute frenzy. During a recent episode of his See Ball Get Ball podcast, Pollack dropped a massive bombshell regarding the future of Texas quarterback Arch Manning. According to a highly plugged-in SEC insider, the young quarterback’s time in Austin might be ticking down a lot faster than anyone originally anticipated.

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While breaking down the situation, Pollack shared a startling conversation he had with a current college football coach.

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“Arch will not be at Texas next year. This is something that I’ve heard from an SEC coach, and I believe 100% is going to happen. So the question is, NFL or another college? I think he’ll be playing college football. I don’t think it will be at Texas next year. I think it will make a lot of sense for both to go their own ways,” David Pollack said. “Possibly, I don’t know what’s going to happen the rest of the year, and I don’t know what the coaching situation is going to look like.

But I think it would probably be something that might be like, ‘Hey, this is good for both of us. Maybe we both go our separate ways.’”

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Pollack doubled down and revealed the spot: “That same coach that told me that actually said, ‘I think he’ll go to Georgia,’ but can’t name names and stuff.”

If you know what’s been going on with Texas lately, you know there’s some underlying tension after a roller-coaster first half of the 2026 season!

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Earlier in the year, painful back-to-back losses to fierce rivals Oklahoma and Florida, both ending in identical 27-24 gut-punches, put Manning under a massive national microscope.

Even though he just bounced back with a huge 34-27 win against Ole Miss, his stat line has taken a hit.

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Across seven games, Manning has thrown for 1,507 yards, logging 12 touchdowns against 7 costly interceptions, which has drawn criticism from analysts like Nick Saban regarding his slow decision-making in the pocket.

The relentless media pressure and scrutiny on his every mistake have seemingly weighed heavily on both the player and the program!

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The idea of a mutual breakup actually makes plenty of sense when you look closely at how the year has played out structurally.

From the Longhorns’ perspective, moving on lets them reset without the constant distraction of the Manning media circus, especially as Sarkisian has recently shaken things up by giving fewer first-team reps to Arch and testing out sophomore backup KJ Lacey Jr. in practice.

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For Arch, a fresh start could be exactly what he needs to rebuild his confidence, escape the relentless local pressure, and boost his tanking NFL Draft stock, which has cooled off significantly among pro scouts who are actively dropping him in their 2027 evaluations.

The 2-time national title-winning head coach Kirby Smart recruited Arch incredibly hard out of Isidore Newman High School, hosting him on multiple high-profile visits to Athens before Manning ultimately chose Austin.

Furthermore, the Bulldogs have a looming quarterback depth chart vacancy, with current QB Gunner Stockton running out of eligibility and leaving the keys to the offense wide open for an elite transfer.

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It would be a perfect match for a national championship powerhouse looking for a marquee signal-caller, and a quarterback looking for an elite offensive infrastructure to refine his physical tools.

Of course, we still have to take this anonymous coach’s prediction with a massive grain of salt, as nothing is set in stone just yet!

Only time will tell if this shocking rumor turns into reality or remains standard offseason talk. If Texas finishes the season strong in November and makes a deep postseason run, these transfer rumors might just fade away into the background.

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But if things get bumpy down the final stretch and the turnovers continue to pile up, especially against Lane Kiffin’s LSU, the chatter about Arch Manning wearing Georgia’s red and black next season, or another team’s jersey, for that matter will heat up.