Deion Sanders is taking heat again, and this time, Jason Whitlock is demanding his firing over a pregame tunnel entrance. The former ESPN host blasted Coach Prime after a viral video showed Colorado’s female assistant strength coach leading the Buffaloes onto the field, turning a routine moment into another attack on Sanders’ struggling program.

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Whitlock posted his reaction on X in response to a video from ML Football. “This video is all the justification necessary for Deion’s firing. I feel sorry for the former Colorado players. This is rock bottom. I’d rather have a 1-win season than to have this on tape.” Whitlock has been one of the loudest Sanders critics for three years, so none of this is new for him.

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In the video posted by ML Football on X, Colorado assistant strength and conditioning coach Morgen Cote went viral for leading the Buffaloes out of the tunnel with a whistle in her mouth. Wearing sunglasses, Cote walked at the front of the team as players followed her onto the field.

The backlash comes at a difficult point for the Buffaloes, who are 4-7, out of bowl contention, and headed for their third losing season in four years under Coach Prime. With the team’s struggles already putting Sanders under pressure, even a routine pregame moment has become another target for his critics.

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Cote, who goes by Coach Mo, joined the staff in April 2025. She came over from Rice, where she spent three seasons working with quarterbacks and specialists and running sports science and neurofeedback work. Before that, she had stops at Fresno State, Tarleton State, and Yale. She is from Lloydminster, Alberta, grew up in Houston, and has a sports conditioning degree from Texas A&M.

Sanders has said he picked her over a more experienced candidate after both pitched the team because of how she handled that room. In February, she was invited to the NFL Women’s Forum at the combine.

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Cote has been like this since she showed up: loud, high-energy, and big on motivation. A speech she gave players in the offseason went viral again in late October, and critics piled on while Colorado was losing. Though a strength coach is nowhere near responsible for the defense missing tackles, Whitlock is pointing at the nearest visible thing and attaching it to a bigger argument about Sanders’ program.

After Saturday’s game, he put the blame on himself and a lack of consistency. “It’s on me. All of it is on me. We all showed up last week, and you saw the results. We didn’t all show up this week.”

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Saturday was a 35-28 loss at Cincinnati, one week after Colorado beat No. 14 Houston 42-32. Both teams gained 433 yards, but Colorado turned it over four times, with three being Isaac Wilson interceptions.

Cincinnati’s Cole Tabb had 230 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, and the Bearcats converted 10 of 15 third downs and held the ball for 36:42. The team’s plane also broke down on Friday, and the team didn’t get to Cincinnati until around midnight. Sanders refused to use that as an excuse. He is 20-28 at Colorado, and a firing would roughly cost around $25.5 million.

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The Buffaloes finish at home against UCF on November 28, and the bowl chase is already over. Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo, who didn’t hire Sanders, is not expected to make a decision on the coach’s future before the regular season ends, according to On3. Until then, every moment involving the Buffaloes is likely to invite more scrutiny, with critics looking for fresh reasons to question Sanders.