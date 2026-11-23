Arch Manning has played some big games this season, but a few of his moments away from the field have drawn more attention. One of them came up on Katie Nolan’s show last week, and it was not the first time she had spoken about him. Her message to the Texas quarterback was short and direct.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Then there was the time after all that that Arch went, like, ‘Hey, you’re good luck when you cover our games,’ and it was like, buddy, fix your mouth when you speak to her,” said former ESPN reporter Katie Nolan on her show, November 18. “Leave her alone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She was talking about ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe, and the remark followed Texas’ 22-21 win over LSU, where Rowe was again on the sideline.

The “good luck” comment goes back to October 24. After Texas beat Ole Miss, Manning told Rowe during an on-air exchange that the Longhorns were 3-0 in games she covered, and he joked that she should cover more of them. It sounds harmless on its own. Nolan clearly read it differently because of what had happened in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

That trouble started on September 12, when Texas beat Ohio State 24-23. Head coach Steve Sarkisian walked away from a postgame sideline interview with Rowe, and an AI-manipulated video soon spread online, falsely showing him turning around and slapping her.

At a press conference two days later, a reporter asked Manning about the video, and he called it “hilarious” while laughing. It was an immediate controversy, and he apologized on Instagram the next day; Rowe accepted publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolan spoke about it on September 17. She called Rowe “the pinnacle of looking up to what working hard in this industry can do,” and she said she was glad Manning had apologized.

Her sharpest line was a warning as she said, “You come after Holly, don’t do it, Arch. I’m not going to level threats, but don’t do it, Arch. You’re hitting a nerve.” She added that his reaction invited a world of harassment and abuse onto Rowe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolan knows how big sports media can be on the inside. She joined ESPN in October 2017 and left in September 2021, working as a host, podcaster and commentator on Always Late and Sports? with Katie Nolan and shows like Highly Questionable.

She now hosts Casuals with Katie Nolan with Rachel Bonnetta, Sarah Tiana and Megan Gailey, and none of the other three were ESPN staff reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the November 18 episode, the panel was talking about the LSU game. Tiana explained her stance on the game.

“LSU was winning that whole game. I mean, I was actually really shocked that they lost. I mean, obviously, you know, throwing three interceptions for LSU’s quarterback, but so did Arch,” said Tiana. “Neither one of them was running or doing anything elite the whole time, but LSU had that game in hand, and then they gave it away. And also, their penalties, they were really undisciplined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gailey joked that ESPN keeps sending Rowe to Texas games and asked whether she could get a different assignment. Nolan then brought up the “good luck” comment and told Manning to be careful with how he speaks to her.

The LSU game had its own moment. On November 14, Rowe interviewed Manning after the win and joked about his facial hair during the postgame interview. The exchange generated its own social media discussion, which shows how closely every Manning and Rowe interaction is now being watched.

Texas is now 9-2 and on a five-game winning streak, so the football story is going well. Off the field, Nolan’s message is that the September episode is still fresh, and she plans to keep a close watch.