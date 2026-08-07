Ex-Fiancé of Deion Sanders’ Daughter Confirms Plans for “More Kids” and a “Big Family” After Split

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders once looked set to build a family together. They got engaged at their baby shower in July 2024, then welcomed their son Snow the following month. However, the relationship fell apart, but fatherhood has remained a major part of Jacquees’ life. Now, the R&B singer says the end of his relationship has not changed his plans for the future. He still wants more children and has long pictured himself raising a big family.

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“Fatherhood has taught me real responsibility,” Jacquees said on 94.7 The Block podcast as his son, Snow, sat comfortably on his lap. “That’s what it’s taught me. I’ve always had responsibility, but it’s always been a choice of the things that I had to take care of. This ain’t no choice. This is what I have to do. Like I have to be there for my son… I’mma have more kids one day. Just whenever God says the time is right.”

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That future plan, though, comes after a difficult start to parenthood. Deiondra’s pregnancy was medically complicated. She had undergone four myomectomy surgeries because of fibroids, and doctors had warned that becoming pregnant could be difficult and that any pregnancy would be high-risk. Jacquees publicly stood beside her during that period.

When Deiondra announced the pregnancy in March 2024, Jacquees publicly pledged support, writing “I love you, and I got you” and later kissing her baby bump. The couple then got engaged at her July baby shower, where Jacquees proposed with a four-page letter and a diamond ring. Jacquees and Deiondra’s son, Snow, was born on August 9, 2024.

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Interestingly, the date was also the birthday of his grandfather, Deion Sanders, making it a special day for the NFL Hall of Famer. After being in the NICU for a short while, the family took Snow home later that same month.

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At the time, Jacquees was with Deiondra. Pictures showed Deiondra feeding Snow while Jacquees held him. Throughout that period, both of Snow’s parents took turns looking after him. However, their relationship began to experience some problems pretty soon.

But cracks soon appeared. In early 2025, a dispute over Jacquees’ collaboration with DeJ Loaf surfaced. Deiondra said she had been kept away from a video shoot involving the two artists and accused them of creating a fake romantic image to help sell their joint album. She later clarified that she did not believe Jacquees was necessarily unfaithful but said she felt excluded and disrespected.

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However, DeJ Loaf rejected the idea of a romantic issue and said she respected relationships and worked with Jacquees mainly for business. The family dispute only grew after the couple separated.

Jacquees opens up about his reasons to have more kids after the split with Deiondra

As months passed, the couple’s disputes escalated. By April 2025, Deiondra accused Jacquees’ family of failing to spend time with him because of their feelings toward her. Jacquees responded that he provided for his son and claimed Deiondra would not let him take Snow anywhere without her. Months later, in December 2025, he again accused her of keeping him away from their child. Deiondra pushed back.

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She posted pictures and videos online that appeared to be of Jacquees with their child, Snow. By May 2026, the back-and-forth continued, though both showed up for visits. They even took him on a fun trip to Disney World in August 2025 to celebrate Snow’s birthday.

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“I have a great support system,” Jacquees said about having more kids. “Maybe if I didn’t have a great support system, I probably would be like that (not wanting kids), too. But I got a great support system. And I’ve always wanted a big family. That’s always been one of my dreams. I’ve always accomplished my dreams. So, I know that that will be something that will happen also.”

As for Snow, the Sanders family has remained heavily involved in raising him. Deiondra brought him along during a 2026 vlog with her brother Shilo Sanders, and Deion Sanders himself was recently seen playing with Snow in a July 2026 family video.

The Colorado head coach even joked that his grandson was “going into the portal” while working with him on catching a ball. In all, the couple has put the public disagreements behidn them and is planning to raise Snow together.