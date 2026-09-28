Ex-Florida RB Points Out One Major Difference Between Big Ten and SEC Defenses After First Ohio State Game

SEC and Big Ten fans do not need much of an excuse to argue, especially when someone starts talking about which conference is tougher. But this time, the latest shot did not come from a fan, analyst, or former player sitting behind a desk. It came from someone who has actually lived on both sides of the rivalry. And after getting his first real taste of Big Ten football, Ohio State running back Ja’Kobi Jackson noticed something that SEC fans probably are not going to enjoy hearing.

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Jackson spent three seasons at Florida before transferring to Ohio State, giving him firsthand experience with both SEC and Big Ten football. And after getting his first taste of conference play with the Buckeyes, he has already picked up on one noticeable difference between the defensive styles.

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Fresh off the Buckeyes’ dominant 42-19 victory over Illinois, Jackson appeared on the hit Nightcap podcast with NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. When Ochocinco put him on the spot and asked what it actually feels like to face a Big Ten defense compared to an SEC defense, Jackson did not hesitate.

“I feel like it’s really more movement in the Big 10 than really in the SEC. That’s what I really think, me personally, from the game that I just played today; that’s what I think,” Jackson said.

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Jackson was not arguing that SEC defenses are easier. His point was more specific: Big Ten defenses, from what he has seen so far, make offenses deal with more movement and disguise.

That can mean defensive linemen shifting before the snap, linebackers showing one gap before attacking another, or defensive backs hiding their coverage until the play is already developing. For an offense, especially a running back, that creates another layer of information to process before deciding where the play is actually going.

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Jackson made that distinction himself.

“Yeah, I mean, they got some, it’s some different, it’s some different ways that they scheme you, me up too, but I was just saying like from a scheme standpoint,” Jackson explained.

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Jackson’s opinion carries weight because he has lived both sides of the comparison. In his last fully healthy season at Florida, he rushed for 509 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. But a shoulder injury derailed his 2025 season, limiting him to 98 yards on 27 carries before he missed the final eight games. After receiving a medical hardship waiver, he entered the portal and landed at Ohio State.

That move gave Jackson a firsthand look at a different defensive style. SEC defenses have long been known for speed, physicality, and elite individual talent, often allowing them to trust players to win one-on-one matchups without constantly changing the picture.

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The Big Ten challenge Jackson described is slightly different. A running lane that looks open before the snap can disappear once the defense shifts. A linebacker can show pressure in one gap, force the offensive line to react, and then attack somewhere else entirely.

For a running back, those small movements matter. One late adjustment can change the blocking assignment, close the intended lane, or force the runner to make a different read almost instantly.

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That is really the heart of Jackson’s comparison. He was not declaring one conference more talented than the other. He was saying the defensive problems look different.

And that carries more weight coming from Jackson than it would from someone watching from the outside. After spending three seasons at Florida and now getting his first taste of Big Ten conference play with Ohio State, he has actually had to adjust to both styles himself.

So far, the change has not slowed him down

Despite transferring into a loaded Ohio State running back room without the same national attention surrounding some of the Buckeyes’ other offensive weapons, Jackson has quickly become an important piece of the offense. Against Illinois, he carried the ball 10 times for 56 yards and scored a crucial touchdown in Ohio State’s 42-19 win.

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That performance also showed why his perspective matters. Jackson is not simply comparing two conferences from the outside. He has actually played in both environments and is now adjusting to the differences himself.

There may never be an answer that settles the SEC-Big Ten debate for good. Both conferences have elite talent, physical defenses, and plenty of different ways to make life difficult for an offense. But taking it strictly from Jackson’s experience, Big Ten defenses apparently make offenses think a little more before and during each play.

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For Ohio State, that mental challenge could become just as important as the physical one as the Buckeyes continue through Big Ten play.