Ex-FSU Player Who Played for Mike Norvell Publicly Calls Him Out After Firing: “Made My Dream School a Nightmare”

Mike Norvell’s Florida State tenure ended in humiliation after a 36-24 home loss to Clemson dropped the Seminoles to 3-5. Fans abandoned Doak Campbell, and roughly 12 hours later, Norvell was fired. But former Seminole Quashon Fuller had his own grievances to air.

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The former FSU defensive lineman, who transferred to Maryland in 2022, accused Norvell of neglecting his development and writing him off.

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“Made my dream school a nightmare,” Fuller said, according to an X post by Inside Maryland Sports. “Didn’t want to develop me. Told me I wasn’t ready. Went to Maryland to go all-conference.”

Fuller’s criticism went beyond playing opportunities. “He pushed away the players that wanted to be there most,” he added in an image shared by Inside Maryland Sports.

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Norvell had faced criticism from his own players before. In June 2020, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson accused him of misleading players about his communication following George Floyd’s death and threatened to boycott workouts. Norvell later apologized, and the dispute was resolved.

By December 2020, 19 FSU players had entered the transfer portal since Norvell’s hiring, according to WCTV. While their departures weren’t necessarily tied to his leadership, Wilson’s criticism highlighted tensions within the program early in his tenure.

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Fuller arrived at Florida State as a four-star recruit from Lehigh Senior High School in Fort Myers. Ranked No. 194 in the ESPN 300, he chose FSU over Alabama and Florida. After redshirting in 2019, he recorded three tackles in four games in 2020. The following season, he appeared in 11 games, finishing with eight tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

His strongest performance came against Notre Dame, when he registered 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Still, he remained a backup and never appeared in a bowl or playoff game for the Seminoles.

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Florida State went 3-6 in 2020 and 5-7 in 2021. Fuller entered the transfer portal in April 2022, months before the Seminoles rebounded to finish 10-3 and defeat Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

At Maryland, Fuller earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2023 with 25 tackles and three sacks. He then started 10 of 11 games in 2024, recording 28 tackles and two sacks, including five tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss against No. 1 Oregon.

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“This is a big business decision. It’s the future, the fate of Florida State football,” university president Richard McCullough said. “It’s the legacy that we have at Florida State and trying to get it right. That demands excellence on the field. And a trajectory going in the right direction.”

McCullough called the Clemson defeat “a bit of a defining moment” before informing Norvell of his dismissal on Sunday. The coach finished 41-39 at Florida State, including a 10-22 record since 2024. His buyout is estimated between $47.1 million and $50.3 million, subject to offset provisions.

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Director of scouting Rick Stockstill will serve as interim head coach following the dismissals of defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Evan Cooper. Ernie Sims takes over as interim defensive coordinator, while Tim Harris Jr. handles play-calling duties. FSU also remains without an athletic director after Michael Alford’s September dismissal.

The Seminoles face Boston College on Saturday and need three wins in their final four games to become bowl-eligible. With the early signing period beginning December 2 and the transfer portal opening January 4, Florida State faces a tight deadline to secure Norvell’s replacement.