Ex-FSU QB Gets Married to Clemson Athlete as Congratulations Pour for New Athletic Couple

It was routine game day for Clemson in 2022. Another road game, another dominant win, 31-3, over Boston College. For quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, it was business as usual on the field. But in the stands, something far more personal was unfolding. His girlfriend, Ava, a Clemson volleyball athlete, was cheering him on, as she has so many times before. After the final whistle, with fans lingering and cameras still flashing, DJ made his way to the edge of the stands where Ava leaned over a metal railing. There they were, separated only by a steel barrier and surrounded by a stadium full of people who had no idea they were witnessing a memory in the making.

Ava later posted a photo on Instagram, with DJ standing below, Ava beaming from above, with a simple caption “48 hours in Boston.” There are other pictures, too, one before that game as DJ Uiagalelei lovingly hugs her, donning a dazzling blue suit just before that game. But that one? It just says so much. Now, almost 3 years since that picture in September, DJ Uiagalelei has finally made it official with his longtime girlfriend, Ava.

Ava shared the update on her IG account, 3 days after the duo had taken those vows. She writes, “Mr. & Mrs. Uiagalelei — 07•05•25Forever yours 🤍,” as the duo can be seen happily striding down the church’s aisle, sporting an infectious smile in the picture Ava shared. But that’s not the only picture here, too. It’s a collection that will make anyone’s day, as in one of them, we see the couple kissing as both are covered adorably in the bride’s veil. In another?

The duo can be seen exiting the church as their family and friends celebrate and cheer for them. Another shows DJ holding Ava’s dress as she poses for a picture, walking down the street. Even better? The duo, standing in a hall with guests lit up with a beautiful chandelier, as Ava holds DJ comfortably while he’s giving his wedding toast. The moments are truly mesmerizing and are a treat to watch as the couple celebrates the momentous day. And now, congratulations are pouring in for the couple.

Congratulations are now pouring in for the couple

While we know the type of player DJ Uiagalelei is, he terrorized defenses in college football, and now he is planning to do for the Chargers. As for Ava, she herself has been a crucial player for the Clemson volleyball team. For instance, in 2021, her final year, she played 26 matches and started in 24, becoming the captain of the team. The talent?

It was immense as Ava led the team with 83 blocks and finished the season with 180 points, along with 130 kills. The Honors? Even in high school, Ava was the European Global Challenge All-Tournament recipient, along with several other district honors. But now that she is married and starting a new chapter, the buzz is quite high as congratulations are pouring in.

One user wrote, congratulating the couple and sending them his best wishes, “Congratulations to you both .” While another person who was present at the wedding described how good the scenes were. “Beautiful couple and wedding! Had a blast! Love you guys!” The moment was probably known to the people close to Ava and DJ, as she also was seen planning the wedding and announcing the updates on her Instagram. And now that has happened? People are now praising just how beautiful the ceremony was.

“love you guys so much ! congratulations 🫶🏽 so thankful I got to witness such a beautiful wedding !” wrote a person. While another one gave a cute acronym to the couple while congratulating them. “These are incredible!! Congrats Uiagaleleis! 🫶.” Undoubtedly, the wedding looks grand from the looks of it. And having the ceremony planned in New York, added that stylish flair to it, too. Now the couple is starting a new chapter in their lives, and we hope for all the happiness in the world for them.