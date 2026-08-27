Ex-FSU QB Reveals Awkward Truth About Mike Norvell That Florida State Hasn’t Faced in 30 Years

Many Florida State football coaches have taken heat, but none like the kind Mike Norvell is facing. The Florida State Seminoles’ fan sentiment against him is deeply negative and has reached a boiling point that wasn’t seen in the last thirty years, with a former quarterback having weighed in on Norvell’s future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With a 38-34 record in six seasons, Norvell’s disappointing showdowns on the field are in stark contrast with his hefty paycheck that grows each passing season. Despite being under contract till 2031, his job is not guaranteed, as former Seminoles quarterback Danny Kanell has made a grim prediction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have never seen a fanbase as checked out, as negative, and almost wanting to see Mike Norvell fail…,” Kanell said in an episode of The Next Round. “I’d rather it just be 8 or 9 wins, and it’s clear as day or it’s 3 or 4, and you just rip the Band-Aid off.”

Would 7-5 save Mike Norvell's job at Florida State?@dannykanell: "I have never seen a fanbase as checked out, as negative, and almost wanting to see Mike Norvell fail… I'd rather it just be 8 or 9 wins and it's clear as day or it's 3 or 4, and you just rip the Band-Aid off." pic.twitter.com/eUGaNv8oMm— The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) August 25, 2026

Kanell shared his opinion, citing the awkward reality of how Norvell could soon be fired in the August 25 segment of the show. The show shared the clip in an X post a day later. The 52-year-old, who played for the Seminoles from 1992 to 1995, highlighted the ever-growing discontent among the program’s fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike the glory that Kanell saw during his time, Florida has missed the playoffs in every season under the head coach. Soon, Norvell will enter his seventh season still looking for a first playoff appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanell’s Seminoles once flourished as a formidable force on the national level and set high expectations from the get-go. In 2020, the Seminoles went from a lukewarm 6-7 record in 2019 to a 3-6 record with Norvell in charge, a downward trajectory.

After the 13-1 2023 season, which was Norvell’s best, they have lost their grit since. The following season came as a shock. From an ACC championship, the program plummeted to 2-10, their worst yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

With every loss, his salary seems unjustified. This year, he is estimated to earn $10.3 million, per ESPN. It is a raise from the $9.9 million FSU paid him last year. Fans are not unhappy just because of the poor results they see in front of them.

They are also frustrated by being kept in the dark on what’s going on. The program has a habit of limiting information from the Seminole fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program did not release the depth chart for 2026. This trend is reported to continue even after their season opener against New Mexico State.

“The decision adds another barrier at a time when Florida State needs to restore faith and trust,” Tommy Moore wrote on August 24 for FSU on SI. “Providing less information risks widening the divide between the program and a fan base rife with boosters still waiting to see tangible progress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is yet another move to restrict fans’ access to their team amid consistently failing campaigns. Previously, Norvell ensured that reporters would no longer observe daily practice to ensure “an atmosphere free of outside perspectives.”

Florida State has also forgoing spring games. While stadium renovations were part of the reason for the suspension, there was no such reason limiting them this year. Fans want Forvell gone for more reasons than one.

He is now returning for his seventh season with the Seminoles with the promise of structural changes for 2026. A change in the status quo is necessary after the 21-11 loss to NC State threatened his job security like never before. With that, the Seminoles dropped to 5-7 in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Norvell has reportedly seen a major overhaul in the team. He is determined to bring back the glory days but is in tune with the public sentiment. Nonetheless, the head coach believes he and the team are ready.

Mike Norvell Has Set The Tone For 0 Week Football

Norvell has faith in his team. Despite a downward curve plaguing the program, the head coach wants his players to exert themselves only when the time is right. They can certainly take on their opponents, but patience is of the essence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re ready,” Norvell told FSU Seminoles on SI. “We can show up and put everything we have into our preparation, but I don’t need them game-ready right now. It’s 7 o’clock Saturday night.”

Their season-opener will testify to the team’s improvement from last season. Not just that, it will also prepare them for one of the roughest ACC schedules lying ahead.

“I don’t want to see hesitation,” Norvell continued. “I want to see guys that understand the leverage or what they have to either gain or take away. I want to see guys that are fighting for every dang inch that’s out there…Are we fighting for the space?”

With every failed campaign, Norvell pushes himself deeper onto Seminoles fans’ hate list. The $58.67 million buyout coach needs to win back his favor soon.