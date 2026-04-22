Ex-FSU QB to Take Fundraising Role for Mike Norvell & Co.

Former FSU QB Jordan Travis remains one of the biggest what-ifs in college football. His Florida State career saw the peak that a select few get to see, but it ended in heartbreak for both the QB and the program. Now, after retiring from the pros, the former Noles QB is returning to help his alma mater.

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On Wednesday, Seminole Boosters announced Travis has been hired as a full-time staff member to serve as a fundraiser for their new division, called “Seminoles United.” The initiative is a major FSU fundraising effort that aims to unify the FSU community through several key goals. Even in the past, Travis has served as the brand ambassador for Battle’s End, an NIL collective of FSU.

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The former QB’s connection with the program runs deep. Transferring from Louisville as a redshirt freshman, he began with the Seminoles as a third-stringer under coach Willie Taggart in 2019. Then, in 2020, he secured his first starts midway through the season. Those first two years even saw him take snaps as a wide receiver, but it all changed when Mike Norvell took over the program.

In 2022, Travis led FSU to its first 10-win season since 2016, accounting for 31 total TDs and just five interceptions. The campaign included a Cheez-It Bowl win over Oklahoma. Heading into the 2023 season, there was genuine hype around the Noles. And they lived up to it.

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Mike Norvell’s team had an 11-0 start to the season, which saw Travis become the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. However, the fortunes changed for the worse on November 18, a date that is now etched in the memory of every Florida State fan. Travis suffered a leg injury against North Alabama, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Florida State went on to finish 13-0 with an ACC championship. However, since that was the 4-year playoffs era, the committee snubbed Norvell’s team from the final four despite them going undefeated. The reason? Travis’ injury.

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Following that, he was drafted in the 5th round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. But he didn’t play in his rookie year due to a rehabilitation stint, and he retired in April 2025. Since then, Travis has been acting as an ambassador for The Battle’s End. With that, he has helped current and prospective players navigate the modern landscape of college athletics.

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Besides this, Jordan and his brother, Devon Travis, launched the Travis Take Two podcast in late 2025 to explore life beyond sports after both brothers saw their professional careers cut short by major injuries. While not currently on the official coaching roster, FSU head coach Mike Norvell has publicly stated that if Travis chooses to pursue coaching, he would work hard to make that a reality.

Over his FSU tenure, he appeared in 46 games, throwing for 8,644 yards. Despite this talent, he didn’t continue his football career due to a failed rehabilitation.

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The ending was unexpected for the ex-FSU QB

Despite spending his entire 2024 season with the New York Jets on the non-football injury list, his leg “never responded the way we hoped” during rehab.

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After consultation with surgeons and medical experts, he was formally advised to step away. The rehab process was potentially rushed, causing a significant setback that ultimately ended his comeback attempt. Therefore, last April, he announced his retirement from pro football.

He shared a handwritten note stating, “This is not the ending I had ever imagined,” expressing gratitude to FSU and the Jets. However, this March, he was inducted as a member of the Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame. Now, we will see how his new chapter with FSU unfolds.