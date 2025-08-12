Ex-Gators Veteran With 44 Career Games Set for 8th College Football Season

Eight years in CFB? Believe it. Yes, Syracuse’s defense will be anchored by a true veteran. An eighth-year senior who’s seen it all. His journey started in 2018 at Florida. He redshirted after just 2 games, tore his Achilles the next year, and played only five games the season after that. Because a torn patellar tendon wiped out all of 2020. So, injuries stole 2.5 seasons, but the Covid waiver gave them back. Now, with more scars than most and wisdom beyond the huddle, he’s ready to make this bonus round count. But will he suit up for Syracuse?

Well, in February, Syracuse landed a big boost up front, California transfer David Reese. The veteran defensive end arrives to fill the void left by Fadil Diggs’ jump to the NFL Draft. But Reese isn’t your average newcomer. According to Yahoo Sports’ August 11 report, he’s entering his 8th season of CFB, a career stretched by multiple injuries and the time it took to fight back from them. Although at first, he wondered why the setbacks kept coming. But age and experience changed his perspective. “I started to realize they were all like stepping stones throughout my life,” said Reese. “Building me up as a person, building my character.” Now, he’s bringing that grit to the Orange. But is he a proven game-changer?

In two seasons at Cal, Reese racked up 11 sacks and added 4.5 more TFLs. A stat line that screams playmaker. On top of that, his comeback in 2021 was all about resilience. Reese credits his faith for guiding him back to the field and keeping him in college long enough to squeeze every drop out of his eligibility. Now, he’s ready to turn that production loose in Orange. And he opened up about the touching story of his hard-fought journey.

“When people tell me God ain’t real I kind of have to look at them crazy,” said Reese to syracuse.com, reflecting on his 3 healthy seasons after years of setbacks. “Being able to come back from an Achilles injury and accomplish what I was able to accomplish, I amazed myself.” So, for Reese, the stats tell only part of the story, but the real victory was defying the odds and proving to himself that faith and perseverance can carry you further than talent alone. Interestingly, he’s forged powerful lessons from his tough journey.

Reese says the injuries did more than test his body. They revealed who he truly is. In other words, football is part of him, but not all of him. Still, when powerhouse programs came calling, he had options. So why Syracuse?

The reason for choosing Syracuse

After 5 seasons at Florida and two more at Cal, Reese hit the portal once again. And his decision came down to familiar faces and fresh opportunities. Although UNLV had his former Gators HC, Dan Mullen. Then Oklahoma State’s defense was stacked with four of his old Florida assistants. But Reese went a different way. He chose Syracuse; a place where he could write a new chapter, not relive an old one. But that’s not all.

Reese said it was the genuine vibe from Syracuse’s staff that sealed the deal. HC Fran Brown, DEs coach Nick Williams, and DC Elijah Robinson all made their pitch feel personal. But with Brown in particular, Reese remembered how refreshing it was that their very first conversation had nothing to do with football. It wasn’t about schemes or stats. It was about life, and that told Reese everything he needed to know about where he belonged.

Here’s how Reese put it. “It was about who I am as a person off the field. Stuff like that really drew me to him because you don’t always hear a head coach preach about believing in God, believing in hard work. That was really big for me.” So, for Reese, those words were a reflection of values that matched his own. And the kind of foundation he wants under every step of his final college season.

Moreover, choosing Syracuse gave Reese the chance to learn from Pro Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney. A mentor he says has turned the D-line into “a force to be reckoned with.” Now, as fall camp rolls on, Reese is splitting first-team reps with redshirt sophomore David Omopariola and senior Denis Jaquez Jr. All battling for spots in the Orange’s 4-down front ahead of Saturday’s first scrimmage.