Ex-Georgia Athlete’s Arrest Takes New Turn as Report Reveals Alleged Attack on Wife’s Car

What initially appeared to be a straightforward arrest involving a former Georgia athlete has taken a much more serious turn. New details from a report are shedding light on an alleged incident involving his wife’s car, adding another troubling layer to a case that has already drawn significant attention.

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Former Georgia defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod was arrested on September 2, as reported by Dawg Nation on September 4. McLeod was involved in a domestic dispute with his 23-year-old wife. He allegedly climbed onto the hood of his wife’s car and smashed her rearview mirrors.

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The incident occurred on August 29 at his home on Martha Drive. This came just hours before he publicly announced his retirement from football to prioritize his “personal well-being.”

According to the Athens-Clarke County police report, as reported by Dawg Nation, McLeod and his wife had been locked in a heated argument regarding financial decisions he was making. Seeking to de-escalate the situation, his wife gathered bedding and personal belongings to leave the house and stay with a friend.

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Once she got into her car, the former defensive lineman allegedly smashed one of her rearview mirrors. He then allegedly jumped onto the hood of the vehicle and yelled at her. McLeod also allegedly smashed the second mirror before she successfully managed to drive away. Luckily, the altercation did not turn physical. His wife recorded the entire encounter on her mobile phone.

McLeod was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 3:57 p.m. on September 2. The authorities officially charged him with misdemeanor criminal trespass/damage to property under the Family Violence Act. He spent roughly 22 hours in custody. The County Jail released him at 2:35 p.m. on September 3. He had to post a $9 bond after his release.

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According to On3, the extremely low $9 bond is common in Athens-Clarke County for certain first-time, non-violent misdemeanors. For domestic family violence violations, a nominal cash processing fee applies.

While news of the arrest broke immediately after McLeod announced his retirement, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart clarified during an SEC coaches teleconference that McLeod had actually walked away from the program much earlier.

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“Xzavier hasn’t been with us since the second practice, so all the news with Xzavier, everybody’s acting like it’s something newly released or something,” Smart said during the SEC coaches teleconference. “I think he practiced once or twice before he decided to give it up and just didn’t want to play football anymore. Certainly respect that.”

Xzavier McLeod’s college football career

Xavier McLeod’s college football career spanned four seasons across two SEC programs. It concluded with his abrupt retirement from the sport ahead of the 2026 season.

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McLeod played as a defensive tackle. He was known for his physical presence as an interior lineman. McLeod entered college as a highly touted four-star prospect out of Camden High School in South Carolina. He signed with the home-state South Carolina Gamecocks for his true freshman season.

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He appeared in just four games early in the 2023 season, recording one tackle and one interception, which were both against Furman. South Carolina dismissed McLeod from the program in October 2023. Reports indicated friction stemmed from his desire to sit out the remainder of the season. He wanted to preserve his redshirt status. That eventually led him to enter the transfer portal.

McLeod transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs, where he sat out his first semester. He carved out a meaningful role under Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott. Over his two active seasons in Athens, he played in 25 games and recorded 30 total tackles. He memorably logged three tackles during Georgia’s chaotic, eight-overtime victory over Georgia Tech.

Last season, he earned a significant promotion. McLeod appeared in all 14 games and started the final six games down the stretch at nose tackle. He logged 17 tackles, 6 quarterback pressures, and 2 pass break-ups. His most noticeable performance was in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl appearance against Ole Miss.