Ex-Georgia LB Who Won Two National Titles With Kirby Smart Reminisces on His UGA Past in Latest Post

For some players, a championship ring is the ultimate memento. For former Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith, the reminder is more permanent, and he just put it on display for the world to see. The Philadelphia Eagles’ LB shared a post on X, depicting his love for his alma mater in the tattoos on both hands.

On Monday, Georgia reporter Jeff Sentell shared those pictures with a perfect caption: “That’s a man who loves everything about his time at the University of Georgia.”

The tattoos, which depict the 2021 and 2022 national championship trophies, are a permanent reminder of his allegiance to his alma mater as he continues his NFL career, even as he continues to make waves in the NFL. The tattoos show Smith’s deep appreciation for how Georgia shaped his career.

Nolan Smith has always spoken highly of the culture of the Bulldogs program. He claims that he underwent a psychological shift from extrinsic to intrinsic motivation during his time in Georgia.

“You don’t usually think about the reward after; you think about the process and enjoy the process. That’s what I’ve gotten from being here at Georgia,” Smith told Georgia Dogs in 2022.

The two-time national title winner got those titles under Kirby Smart, and during Georgia’s historic title run, Nolan Smith was a crucial part of its defense. In 2021, he played in all 14 games and saved his biggest moment for last, recording a sack on the final play, enabling Georgia to take down Alabama with a fairly dominant 33–18 score for the national title.

His momentum was unfortunately cut short the following season, as a torn pectoral muscle sidelined him for a significant portion of the year. Despite the setback, Smith’s grit and leadership remained undeniable. Smith stayed front and center as a leader while Georgia rolled past TCU 65-7 to claim a second straight national title.

Nolan Smith’s talent was on full display for over four seasons at Georgia, recording 114 tackles and 11.5 sacks while appearing in 46 games. Nolan Smith became a pro after the Eagles picked him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The former Bulldog didn’t have the best time in his third season as a pro. His third season saw him getting sidelined after a triceps injury that caused him to miss 7 games, plaguing the entire campaign. He could only play 12 games in 2025, but Smith’s determination, the Dawg mentality, has always shone when the situation demanded. That mentality translated successfully at the biggest stage of football: at the Super Bowl.

The ex-Georgia star showed his potential with the Eagles

Nolan Smith played through a torn triceps during the Eagles’ 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. During the game, he suffered that injury, but he powered through the entire second half. That showed he had that “Dawg” in him.

But days later, the Eagles’ LB underwent successful surgery and entered the 2025 NFL season fully healthy. But he suffered an injury again. Still, in his second year with the NFL franchise, he posted 6.5 sacks and 42 tackles, and on top of that, he added four sacks during the Eagles’ postseason run, ending the season on a respectable note.

Having had a breakout campaign in 2024, it is expected that he will show that kind of output on the field in the 2026 season with the Eagles. It remains to be seen whether Nolan Smith will be able to showcase the “Dawg” potential in him.