Ex-Georgia QB Names an ACC Team Over Kirby Smart’s UGA for National Title Run

Georgia has been trying to win the national title since 2022, and this year, they have one of the best rosters to make a run at it. The only problem? With the SEC moving to 9 conference games and the schedule more competitive than ever, UGA is short on breathing room. Winning the national title boils down to which team has the opportunity to regroup and step back, owing to their relatively easier schedule. And that happens to be an ACC team.

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“Nothing against the ACC, but I think that there’s a gap right now,” former UGA QB Aaron Murray said on the July 12 Gramlich & Mac Lain podcast. “I think it’s Miami, and I think that Clemson’s not there at the moment. And unless we find out that the next quarterback up is just this absolute superstar, then maybe we can re-evaluate our opinions of whether Clemson is a true contender.”

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Miami this year has a relatively easier schedule and is ranked outside the top 25 in ESPN’s latest rankings. Apart from Notre Dame on their schedule, Mario Cristobal’s team can easily navigate the rest of their games, given the talent on their roster. And that also includes traditional ACC powerhouses like Florida State and Clemson.

“You can’t really name another team in that conference that has all of that heading into the season,” Murray detailed. “[Miami] truly is a team that is going to be favored in all their games this season. That is more talented, has the best quarterback, I mean, they check off all the boxes. Elite coach, elite quarterback, best playmaker, number one or two playmaker in America, and Toney on the outside, talent on both sides of the football.”

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Miami, last year’s national championship finalist, returns with a stacked roster. The offense features 1,000+ yard WRs Barkate and Toney, plus RB Mark Fletcher (1,192 yards, 12 TDs last season). Most importantly, Miami has a QB who might even be better than Mario Cristobal’s 2025 signal caller, Carson Beck.

“Carson was one of the best quarterbacks in college football for the past few years,” Murray said. “I think Darian Mensah is even better.”

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After Beck registered for the NFL draft this year, Mario Cristobal brought in the standout Duke QB, Darian Mensah. Last year, the now-Miami QB1 threw for a total of 34 TDs with just six interceptions as he led the Blue Devils to their first ACC title since 1989. The Canes also added Duke WR Cooper Barkate, who accumulated 1,106 receiving yards and 7 TDs last season.

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Despite losing Bain Jr. and Mesidor, Miami added pass rusher Damon Wilson II (9 sacks) and welcomed back Lightfoot, along with Armondo Blount. Does that mean UGA lags far behind Miami in talent?

Why does Georgia have a lesser chance of making a deep playoff run than Miami?

Given Miami’s firepower, it will be difficult to stop it from making another solid national title run. Georgia returns Gunner Stockton and 68% of its 2025 offensive production. Not only that, but the SEC champions also have an impressive 72% returning production on defense, and everything looks to be on point for them. In all, they are not that far behind Miami in talent. However, navigating the SEC is far more difficult than going through the ACC.

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“Georgia with Gunner coming back. I think LSU. So, there’s a handful of teams in the SEC,” UGA’s 2010 Freshman All-American QB, Aaron Murray, said about other teams’ chances of winning the national title. “Obviously, the Big Ten with Ohio State and their quarterback back and top playmakers. I just think they all have a little bit of a tougher path based on their conference.”

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According to ESPN, UGA has the 20th toughest schedule in the country. Their conference slate is stacked with elite opponents like Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, and Alabama (on the road). Never mind that Auburn, Ole Miss, and Florida can pull off upsets with their new head coaches catching Kirby Smart off guard. Add to that, Missouri and South Carolina won’t be a walk in the park to navigate, as LaNorris Sellers has returned for one more season. Overall, the path to the national title certainly looks much tougher for UGA than Miami.