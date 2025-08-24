Ex-Georgia QB Who Still Isn’t Sold on Arch Manning Gets Real on Bulldogs’ Fate With Gunner Stockton

“If you are so good and everyone has you projected number one pick in the NFL draft, come 2026, why in the hell are you not playing above a seventh round quarterback?” Remember this infamous comment back in May? That was a former Georgia QB calling out the hype around Texas’ Arch Manning. Fast forward to August, he still holds the same stance and he’s not shy in letting the world know he’s not ready to crown him. But what about Gunner Stockton, the new QB set to lead Kirby Smart’s crew in 2025?

In a new episode on The Players’ Lounge on August 23, Aaron Murray dove deep into Georgia’s QB situation with the focus on Gunner Stockton. “I did a deep dive this offseason,” he said. “Went back and watched every snap of Gunner from a year ago, from backup duty to when he obviously played versus Texas to the game he played versus Notre Dame. And I like what I saw.” He didn’t sugarcoat it when he said the QB isn’t the flashiest on film. “He’s not someone that you watch routes on air and he looks like Carson,” he added. “He’s not pretty like that when it comes to throwing the football.” But what he lacks in polish, as the Georgia legend argued, he makes up for in toughness and leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Murray even believes Georgia could reach the championship level with Gunner Stockton and the right pieces. “He’s gritty. He’s athletic. He’s a great leader. I think he’s got more than adequate arm strength,” he added. “I did see enough good from him last year throwing the football and running the football to where I think he is good enough to win a championship.” The QB’s path to this moment has been anything but ordinary. After Carson Beck went down with an elbow injury on the last play of the first half in the SEC Championship, he was thrown into the fire with Georgia trailing by three.

AD

On the very first drive of the second half, Gunner Stockton orchestrated a 75-yard, 10-play march to take a 10-7 lead, completing three of four passes for 36 yards while tacking on another 12 on the ground. A late interception allowed Texas to push the game into overtime, but the QB didn’t let that rattle him. In overtime, he accounted for nearly every yard on the Bulldogs’ game-winning drive. Fast forward to the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, he threw for 234 yards and a touchdown in his first career start.

Kirby Smart may not publicly name his starters before the season, but sending Gunner Stockton to SEC Media Days alongside other Bulldogs stars speaks volumes. “Gunner is a kid that leads from the front,” the HC said. “Gunner is a winner. He’s going to be a big part of our program this year in leadership, and doing that with the offensive players.” And with him staking his claim in Athens, the focus now shifts west to Texas, where the hype around Arch Manning is reaching a fever pitch.

Aaron Murray is still wary of Arch Manning

Even as Gunner Stockton rises, Aaron Murray hasn’t softened on Arch Manning, a unanimous No. 1 recruit out of Isidore Newman School in Louisiana who has flashed in limited action. 939 yards, nine touchdowns, two picks, 108 rushing yards, and four scores. But the debate persists. How much of the hype is his name versus actual performance? “Arch Manning and the hype train,” he said. “Is it too much too much for a very unproven quarterback or is he just that good with on Texas with Steve Sarkeesian, one of the best play callers in America where it’s like me right here am an idiot to not be buying into the hype right now?”

His co-guests, Knowshon Moreno and Tavarres King, had different takes. Moreno liked the hype saying, “I like the hype. I don’t mind the hype right now. Even though the sample size is not that big, right? I mean, but the sample that I did try out was delicious.” TK echoed the sentiment. “I like the hype. I like what’s around them,” he said. “Again, it’s in his name. We know he can move, he can do things a little different than those other Mannings with his feet and I think he’s an exciting player.” And of course, no one’s more interested than Aaron Murray to find that out. “We’re gonna find out week one at Ohio State what he looks like,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Aaron Murray has favorites in pure talent. According to him, the top SEC QBs are DJ Lagway, LaNorris Sellers, and Garrett Nussmeier. “I think Arch is probably third or fourth talent level. That’s just the SEC,” he added. For Georgia fans, the message is clear. Gunner Stockton might just be the guy to take them back to championship glory while the rest of college football waits to see if Arch Manning can live up to his legacy.