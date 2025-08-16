Ex-Georgia Star Makes Feelings Clear on “Psycho” Kirby Smart as Bulldogs Face Major Dilemma

Georgia football flipped the script the moment Kirby Smart arrived in 2016. Although for 15 years under Mark Richt, the Bulldogs were good, sometimes great; but never quite dominant on the national stage. Richt delivered 2 SEC titles and kept Georgia relevant, but the program often came up short in the biggest moments. Then Smart came in and added a new edge. He brought discipline; he brought consistency, and most importantly, he brought relentless recruiting, stacking top-five classes year after year. And the payoff has been historic.

Georgia broke its four-decade drought with a national title in 2021, then stormed through a perfect 15–0 campaign in 2022 to repeat as champs. Since then, the Bulldogs have been a permanent fixture in the CFP chase. So, Smart’s teams are built on suffocating defenses, award-winning talent, and a standard that doesn’t slip, even when staff turnover hits. Now, Georgia finishes near the top of the AP poll almost every year, owns SEC winning streaks, and has built a culture that screams dynasty. But the real question is how Kirby Smart made this transformation.

Here, Georgia alum David Pollack had a fascinating take when asked about Kirby Smart’s magic touch. On his 15 August appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Pollack was the perfect voice to explain it. When Rome pressed him on how Smart has transformed talent at Georgia, Pollack cut straight to the point: “Kirby’s a psycho. That’s how Kirby is.” But Pollack quickly made it clear what he meant. “That’s a compliment, sure. Like, he’s just, he’s so all in. It wasn’t too long ago, probably six, seven months ago, Kirby took a day off, and that he was going to take a day off. It got to about lunchtime, and Kirby’s like, ‘I’m a blanking football coach. This is what I do. Like, I’m out of here. Like, I’m done.’ And that’s just, he’s just got that mentality, man,” It was Pollack’s way of showing that Smart simply doesn’t know how to shut it down; football is always on his mind, and that relentless edge has fueled Georgia’s rise. However, Pollack didn’t stop his explanation there.

Then Pollack went on to add that Kirby Smart isn’t your typical HC. “He’s got so much juice and passion and energy, and it’s every day,” he said, pointing out that players naturally mirror their coach’s personality. And with Kirby, that means intensity, accountability, and relentless drive. “You either coach it, or you allow it,” added Pollack, making it clear Smart never lets anything slide. Unlike many coaches who delegate and disappear, Kirby is everywhere. “He’s on the mic every day at practice. You can just drive by the facility and hear him calling guys out,” explained Pollack. So, whether it’s special teams, offense, or defense, Smart has his fingerprints on every detail. Honestly, he’s not just overseeing Georgia football; he’s living it. And that obsessive, hands-on style is exactly what has turned the Bulldogs into a national powerhouse. But Pollack didn’t hold back when it came to Kirby Smart’s biggest weapon: his ability to connect.

“His recruiting, man. His relatability to all walks, all types of people, all backgrounds, it’s really cool because he always knows what to say and how to bring it,” mentioned Pollack. That rare mix of authenticity and energy has made Kirby a magnet for elite talent. And then there are the speeches. Pollack called them flat-out “legendary” and “elite.” But he added a warning: “By the way, don’t listen to them near kids, because you don’t want to hear that. But if you set it as your alarm in the morning, you’ll be fixing your sheetrock because you’ll be right up through the wall.”

That’s Kirby Smart in a nutshell: raw, fiery, and the ultimate spark for Georgia’s dynasty run. Despite such development, Georgia’s offense faces a major dilemma.

Kirby Smart’s concern regarding the O-line

Kirby Smart has spent nearly a decade turning Georgia into a program that reloads, not rebuilds. But 2025 brings a new challenge: rewiring an offense now led by Gunner Stockton. With a new QB comes the same old question: who’s the go-to guy in crunch time? The Bulldogs’ WR room faces that spotlight heading into the opener against Marshall. Although Smart praises the leadership and effort of Zachariah Branch, London Humphreys, and more. Yet one concern lingers.

Matt DeBary voiced it on UGA Football on Dawg Post. “My big question is who is the alpha? Who’s the number one? Who are they going to when the game is on the line, crunch time, big play down the field, have to have it. Who are they going to? I don’t know if they have that true alpha,” said DeBray. That uncertainty is the rub. Well, in 2023, Georgia had Brock Bowers, the guy you trusted when everything was on the line. But now?

Although Branch, Colbie Young, and Noah Thomas all bring talent, none have proven they can demand the rock in crunch time. “You can’t really look at that group and say, ‘there’s just one leader,’ they lead by committee,” said Kirby Smart. “There’s a lot of them in there that work hard and do what they’re asked.” So, committee leadership sounds nice, but in a sport where alphas win championships, it leaves a question mark. Still, there’s plenty of buzz.

Dillon Bell returns as the veteran after leading Georgia’s receivers in 2024 with 43 catches for 466 yards. Then Humphreys is emerging as a fiery voice in camp after 15 catches for 244 yards last year. And Zachariah Branch comes with USC stats: 47 catches, 503 yards, but can he turn speed into consistent reliability? The doubt lingers. Can anyone step up and match what Bowers once brought to Georgia?