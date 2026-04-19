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Ex-Georgia WR Arrested on Two Misdemeanor Charges Ahead of NFL Draft

Kamran Ahmad

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Apr 19, 2026 | 12:08 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Ex-Georgia WR Arrested on Two Misdemeanor Charges Ahead of NFL Draft

Kamran Ahmad

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Apr 19, 2026 | 12:08 PM EDT

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Yesterday, Georgia concluded its annual G-Day spring game, and its 2025 WR veteran, Zachariah Branch, saw it all unfold from the sidelines. He remained in attendance throughout the scrimmage, signed autographs, and took pictures with UGA fans. But just hours later, early Sunday morning, he shockingly had a run-in with the law.

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According to reports, Branch was booked on Sunday on one charge of obstructing public sidewalks/streets and one charge of prowling. Whereas his other charge is obstruction of a law enforcement official. Both charges, though, are misdemeanors, and authorities released Branch on a $39 bond at around 3:44 a.m. ET. Georgia hasn’t released a statement yet, but Kirby Smart still had a ‘caution’ message for his players after the team’s spring scrimmage.

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“Be safe tonight. And be smart,” Smart told DJ Shockley on UGA’s spring game broadcast. “Be your brother’s keeper and take care of each other.”

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Kamran Ahmad

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Kamran Ahmad is a College Football writer at EssentiallySports, covering rising stars on the Rookie Watch Desk and financial trends on the NCAA NIL Desk. He keeps a close eye on FBS programs to identify the game’s next breakout talents. This year, Arch Manning tops his list, though he’s also bullish on Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin.

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