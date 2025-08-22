Ex-Georgia WR Forced To Retire, Succumbs to Injuries & Fails To Emulate Father’s NFL Career

It’s tough when you cut short the dream you carried since childhood. And that’s the reality for a former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver whose story is ending far earlier than anyone expected. He grew up with football stitched into his DNA. His dad played in the NFL, the kind of career a little boy would look up to like a North Star. Makiya Tongue first burst onto the scene at the University of Georgia in 2019 as a wide receiver. But after playing in just three games during his freshman year, he made the decision to transfer. The pull back home to Oregon State was strong, especially because of his dad, Reggie Tongue.

Reggie was a standout safety for the Beavers and also enjoyed a long NFL career for the Oakland Raiders. Makiya wanted to carve his own path there, build on the family legacy. At Oregon State, Makiya faced stiff competition and some tough breaks. Over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he played receiver but only managed two catches for 32 yards. Late in 2023, disaster struck in a game against San Diego State. Makiya ripped his left knee apart. He ended up tearing the ACL, MCL, patellar tendon, and meniscus. That injury wiped out not just the rest of that year but the entire 2024 season as well.

But recently, during preparations for what was supposed to be his comeback season, he sustained yet another season-ending knee injury. For Tongue, this was the final straw. After battling through three devastating knee injuries in five years, he has decided to medically retire from football. The announcement came with a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting his pride in the fight he put up, but also his honest weariness. “I have poured everything into this game, both mentally and physically, but to be honest, I am worn out,” he said. And the caption read, “3 out 🫶🏽”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MT (@makiyatongue) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This is a developing story…