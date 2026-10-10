Ex-Heisman QB Publicly Shames Suspended Referee for Putting Hands on High School Football Player: “Lost His Damn Mind”

A high school football game in Missouri took an unexpected turn after a referee grabbed a player by his jersey following a touchdown. The moment quickly went viral, drawing a furious response from former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, who questioned why an official would put his hands on a high school athlete. The incident has also led to disciplinary action, with the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) suspending the referee indefinitely.

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Robert Griffin III, who now hosts “Outta Pocket with RGIII,” shared the clip on X, and he didn’t hold back. “This referee done lost his DAMN MIND PUTTING HIS HANDS ON A HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER FOR NO REASON,” Griffin posted the video on X on October 10.

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The incident happened Thursday night, October 8, during Glendale High School’s matchup against Kickapoo in Springfield, Missouri. Glendale senior wide receiver Joelle Rover had just scored on a 47-yard touchdown with around six and a half minutes left in the third quarter.

After reaching the end zone, Rover celebrated with his teammates before heading back toward the sideline. That was when the referee approached him, grabbed his jersey, and forcibly turned him around. The official then got in Rover’s face while speaking to him.

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Another referee soon stepped in and pulled the official away. As Rover continued walking, he appeared to exchange a few more words with the referee, who responded, “I’m glad you do.”

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The video quickly became the main talking point of a game that otherwise saw Glendale secure a comfortable 35-6 victory.

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Glendale head coach Frank Tristan was visibly angry about the confrontation. In the video, he can be heard challenging the officiating crew over the official’s decision to physically confront his player.

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“He doesn’t need to be touching our player. You come talk to me. That’s ridiculous. He needs to grow up,” Tristan said.

Tristan later suggested that earlier touchdown celebrations might have played a role in the incident, although he made clear that he did not know what prompted the referee’s actions.

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“We had some touchdown celebrations earlier in the game that were flagged. I wonder if that was residual frustration on his part, I don’t know,” he said.

Despite his frustration, Tristan told the News-Leader that the officiating crew had generally done a fine job. However, he felt the confrontation had overshadowed the players’ performances.

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The Missouri State High School Activities Association confirmed Friday that the referee involved in the incident had been suspended indefinitely.

“We were made aware of the situation, and the official in question has been suspended indefinitely,” MSHSAA communications director Andrew Kauffman said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The association did not provide further details about the referee’s reasoning or explain whether additional disciplinary action would follow.

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Pattern of officiating misconduct

This isn’t the first time an official putting hands on a player has led to action. In September 2023, video from a Texas game between Whitney High and Dallas Madison appeared to show an official grabbing a Whitney player and pulling off his helmet. The University Interscholastic League subsequently worked with the Texas Association of Sports Officials to reverse the player’s ejection and remove the official from UIL games pending an investigation.

The timing in Missouri is a little awkward, too. Just days earlier, the NFL suspended line judge Jeff Seeman for two games and referee Adrian Hill for one, both for “unprofessional conduct toward a player.” In all of these cases, the issue isn’t a bad call. It’s how officials treat the players they’re supposed to be managing.

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Griffin has seen football from just about every angle. He played at Baylor from 2008 to 2011 and won the Heisman in that final season. Washington took him second overall in 2012, and he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He later played for Cleveland and Baltimore before moving into media. When someone with that résumé calls something out, a lot of people notice.

For now, the Missouri referee’s suspension is the clearest outcome of Thursday’s incident. Griffin’s reaction has added to the attention surrounding the clip, while questions remain about what led to the confrontation in the first place.

Glendale, meanwhile, improved to 4-3 with the 35-6 win and extended its winning streak to three games. The Falcons are scheduled to visit Ozark on October 16, while Kickapoo, now 1-6, will host Waynesville on the same date.