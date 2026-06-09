Ex-Iowa Football Captain’s Career Ended Over $10 Caitlin Clark Bet; Now Returns To Spotlight Amid Brendan Sorsby Controversy

Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby’s June 8 court ruling has sparked national outrage, bringing fresh attention to a forgotten gambling case involving former Iowa captain Noah Shannon. Sorsby placed more than 9,000 sports wagers totaling at least $90,000 across his college career, including bets on his own team, yet he can play in 2026 after serving just a two-game suspension. Shannon, by contrast, ended his college playing career after placing a single $10 wager on Iowa women’s basketball. This double standard has revealed the NCAA’s weakened authority.

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“This is Noah Shannon, model citizen, slated to be Hawkeye senior defensive captain in 2023. He had guilt pangs for having bet $10 on the Iowa women’s basketball team in the 2023 NCAA tournament. The only bet he ever made. He turned himself in to coaches for the transgression, who forwarded it to the NCAA,” wrote Iowa Hawk Blog’s David Burge on X, sharing a picture of the former Iowa captain.

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“They ruled him ineligible for the entire season, effectively ending his career. If the NCAA allows someone else to play after making thousands of bets, including many on his own team, I am going to fucking riot.”

In 2023, after admitting to betting $10 on Caitlin Clark’s Hawkeye women’s basketball team, Shannon was suspended for the entire season. Under NCAA policy, wagering on your own school triggers permanent ineligibility or suspension. Shannon admitted his wrongdoing, and as a result, the NCAA ruled him ineligible for the entire season. Shannon would later appeal against that ruling, but was denied, and subsequently, that ended his playing career in college, despite being respected as a member of the Player Council.

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Kirk Ferentz called the suspension “capital punishment” and “silly.” But the NCAA’s authority was unquestioned, as no defense existed. Today, NCAA wagering rules remain unchanged from 2023. Yet Sorsby’s case shows courts now override them. Despite the NCAA ruling him permanently ineligible, the Red Raiders’ QB’s legal team went to Lubbock County court and argued that the NCAA weaponized Sorsby’s medically diagnosed gambling addiction.

Judge Ken Curry ultimately granted Sorsby a temporary injunction rather than a final ruling, allowing him to play during the 2026 season while the broader lawsuit proceeds. The order also imposed several conditions, including ongoing clinical counseling, participation in Gamblers Anonymous or a comparable support program, treatment for anxiety-related issues, monthly compliance reports, and a two-game suspension to begin the season.

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Ultimately, the court decision restored the QB’s eligibility for this season, overriding the NCAA. Sorsby placed 40+ bets totaling $850 on Indiana, while Shannon refrained from betting on his own team. Despite that, he never got that chance like the Texas Tech QB. It shows the NCAA’s weakened grip on college football in the modern era.

The contrast becomes even more striking given how the two cases surfaced. Shannon voluntarily reported his violation to Iowa coaches. Sorsby’s case, meanwhile, was uncovered after an online sportsbook flagged suspicious betting activity that eventually triggered an NCAA investigation

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“There really aren’t any rules. You just go to court. If it fails, go to court again until a judge says you’re all set. Want a 7th year? Sure. Broke rules? Ahhhh, it’s fine. There AREN’T any rules,” said ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.

The NCAA is expected to appeal, but the court’s decision will not block Sorsby from playing this season for the Raiders. And the organization’s loss of ability to enforce its own rules leads college experts to worry about the future of CFB.

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In court, the NCAA argued that allowing Sorsby to play could create an unprecedented situation in American sports. NCAA attorneys warned that the organization would effectively become the first major sports governing body to permit an athlete to continue competing after admitting to betting on his own team, a precedent they said threatens competitive integrity.

What’s next for college football?

While the Cruz-Cantwell bill is proposed to bring solutions regarding players’ eligibility and NIL and more, Brendan Sorsby’s ruling is an example of why congressional intervention is essential. Without a national ruling playbook and the NCAA’s weakened control over this sport, the future seems destructive.

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“College football is so rife with upsets,” said ESPN’s Chris Fowler during his June 8 appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “The fact that a Lubbock judge, Ken Curry, ruled that way, I would not call it ‘upset.’ I think you can find a judge to create an injunction for or against anything in the world, and it didn’t surprise me. Gambling is a pretty serious thing; you should be taken really seriously by anybody who’s in charge.”

“As you [Rich Eisen] said, the problem is no one is in charge of college football, so maybe there’s other chapters to happen,” added Fowler.

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Fowler argued that it’s a matter of time before government intervention controls CFB because the NCAA has no control over it. And big names like Nick Saban testified to support the Cruz-Cantwell bill in the Senate hearing and pleaded to Congress to bring intervention.

NCAA president Charlie Baker echoed those concerns after the ruling, arguing that only congressional action can ensure gambling rules are applied consistently across college sports. Baker said the decision demonstrated why federal legislation is needed, warning that judges and schools willing to challenge NCAA enforcement are leaving the organization unable to uniformly police one of its most important integrity rules