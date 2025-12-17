Ex-LSU Player Urges Lane Kiffin to Bring Bryce Underwood Back Over Poaching Ole Miss QB

The timing couldn’t be more poetic for LSU. Just as senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s eligibility expires following the 2025 season, Michigan’s dramatic implosion has potentially freed up the very quarterback LSU thought they had secured years ago. Bryce Underwood, who broke Tiger hearts by flipping to Michigan, might finally be available again. And LSU legend Tyrann Mathieu isn’t letting this opportunity slip away quietly.

Mathieu hasn’t been subtle about his recruitment pitch. On his show, the former All-American safety explained why.

“I just feel like he was always supposed to be a LSU Tiger. It’s hard for a kid to turn down 20 million, and I felt so bad when they paid him that money. I kind of knew it wasn’t going to work out because you don’t get rewarded for doing that. He used to always come out and took like 10 trips to LSU, and then they came with just money.”

“Would you rather take the 20 million and underperform and go somewhere where you’re not, or would you rather take 5 million and be on a track to win the Heisman Trophy? I’d rather take the five and be on a track to win the Heisman Trophy.”

He continued, “I don’t know who our quarterback is next year. I know we got Lane coming in, and he’s going to hit the transfer portal. Then we got the kid Van Buren. I don’t know how they feel about him, but it’s all good. We’ll take Bryce if he’s not doing nothing.”

The numbers support Mathieu’s argument.

Bryce Underwood did not necessarily struggle at Michigan. But he couldn’t command the eyeballs that a recruit of his stature should have. In his freshman season with the Wolverines, Bryce Underwood completed just 179 of 293 passes (61.1%) for 2,229 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions across 12 games.

Meanwhile, LSU boasts a quarterback legacy that includes Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels. Mathieu’s pitch centers on LSU’s superior skill position players.

He asked rhetorically, “Would you take 20 million and go play with a bunch of bombs or would you take 5 million and go play with the next Odell Beckham?”

When asked about the possibility of Kiffin pursuing Trinidad Chambliss, his former quarterback at Ole Miss, Mathieu was blunt in his assessment.

“He’s not my type of quarterback.”

He acknowledged that Chambliss “offers something because he can use his legs and push the ball down for a little bit.” But he also noted, “I just don’t see him on the Jaden Daniels or Joe Burrow level. And I think that’s the standard at LSU.” ​

As Kiffin navigates his first crucial roster decisions at LSU, the path forward seems clear in Mathieu’s eyes. He wants LSU to take advantage of the upheaval that has been happening at Michigan. Bryce Underwood is potentially reconsidering his options. And LSU has a rare chance of correcting what should have been in the first place.

“Think with your heart,” Mathieu urged, stripping away the NIL complications that defined Bryce Underwood’s initial decision.

Whether Underwood heeds the call remains to be seen. But LSU isn’t going to let him forget that the Tigers never stopped believing he belonged in Death Valley.​

Mathieu s till sees the elite talent that broke records

Despite Michigan’s struggles this season, Mathieu hasn’t forgotten what made Underwood special in the first place.

“I think he got that type of potential,” Mathieu remarked. “When I used to watch him in high school, he was just such a natural passer, like a point guard almost.”

Underwood finished his legendary Belleville High School career with Michigan state records for total touchdowns (173) and passing touchdowns (143). He completed 65% of his passes as a junior for 3,329 yards and 41 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

Underwood, who earned MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year honors, didn’t suddenly lose his ability. He just landed in the wrong situation at the wrong time, and Mathieu knows it.​

What gives Mathieu confidence is LSU’s proven track record of developing quarterbacks into Heisman Trophy winners regardless of their playing style.

“Mendoza just won it, right?” Mathieu noted. “So you could be a pocket passer and win the Heisman. You could be a dual threat and win the Heisman. You just got to be on the right team.”

LSU’s Joe Burrow won it in 2019 as a pure pocket passer, throwing for 60 touchdowns in a single season. Jayden Daniels claimed the trophy in 2023 as a dual-threat weapon with 50 total touchdowns and a 70.2% completion rate. Both quarterbacks benefited from LSU’s elite offensive infrastructure and championship-caliber weapons around them.

This is exactly what Mathieu believes Underwood needs to unlock that five-star potential that made him the consensus No. 1 recruit in the nation.

“Yeah, I think he got that type of ability for sure,” Mathieu concluded. And at LSU, they’ve got the blueprint to prove it.​