Ex-LSU QB Who Committed to Seven Programs in 6 Years Makes Last-Minute Announcement to Go Pro

There are some players who stay committed to one program for the entirety of their college football career. Then there are some who make one or two transfers. And then there’s the legend, TJ Finley, who committed to seven programs in six years beginning with LSU. But before he could gear up for his seventh school at Incarnate Word, he unexpectedly, but finally slammed the brakes.

Per On3’s Pete Nakos, TJ Finley has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. The news broke shortly after it was revealed that he was no longer part of the Incarnate Word program where he committed this offseason. The former LSU QB is part of the same 2020 recruiting class with current NFL names like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. But if you ask how this is possible, let’s see how his journey came to be.

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2020 in Baton Rouge was a pandemic-altered season under Ed Orgeron. At the same time, LSU’s roster was in flux when starting QB Myles Brennan went down with a season-ending injury in the third game. That’s where TJ Finley stepped in as the top QB recruit in the state. He delivered in his first career start against South Carolina for a 52-24 win. But in the end, he finished with a 2-3 record, then entered the portal.

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The next stop was at Auburn under Bryan Harsin where he played for the 2021 and 2022 season. Then he moved on to Texas State in 2023 where he had his best season recording 3,439 passing yards, 24 TDs, and just eight interceptions. Still, that didn’t lock him in with the Red Raiders. Then came Western Kentucky in 2024, a brief stint with Tulane, and Georgia State in 2025. And finally, Incarnate Word where he signed on January 14, 2026.

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Each move came with a story such as a coaching change, a depth chart battle, or an injury. And through it all, TJ Finley kept going amid jokes and questions about his consistent transfers. Even Cam Newton questioned his approach. But behind the memes was a player navigating a sport that changed mid-career. COVID gave him an extra year, a medical redshirt extended it further, and the transfer portal kept everything open. But it wasn’t exactly attractive.

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“It’s draining,” Finley admitted. “New apartments, new houses. But to me, I’ve adapted the ability to relocate. I love meeting new people, new neighbors and all that. And I carry the relationships I’ve made in previous years with me. I’d love to settle down somewhere and be at a spot for a while, but if I make it to the NFL and I’m on a practice squad or I’m a backup, I’ll have to move plenty of times, too.”

That experience might be able to help him now as the NFL isn’t stable either. But again, one thing that most people can’t shake off is how his decision feels rushed.

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Would TJ Finley’s draft chances be affected?

The timing here doesn’t really favor TJ Finley’s decision. His last stop at Georgia State didn’t exactly boost his stock as he passed for just 1,244 yards and six scores, going 1-6 in seven games. Besides, his late decision means he also missed key pre-draft showcases like the Senior Bowl and the Shrine Bowl. Right now, evaluations are deep into advanced stages and NFL teams have been scouting for months.

So, TJ Finley’s late jump is the gamble. His career total looks impressive with 7,372 yards and 43 TDs. But there’s also the inconsistency side of the story. And it makes you wonder what he could have been if he stayed put. It’s clear his college career didn’t follow the script as he outmoved systems and outran expectations, both good and bad. And now, he’s betting on himself one more time.

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There’s one thing TJ Finley’s journey proved though. He’s not the type to wait for the perfect situation. But what does the NFL think about that? We’ll see now that his name entered the draft conversation.