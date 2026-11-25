Before life took an unexpected turn, Greg Brooks Jr. had plenty going for him: NFL dreams, a leadership role at LSU, and a promising future in football. A brain tumor operation left the former Tigers safety unable to walk, bringing his football journey to a devastating halt.

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But after years of living through the aftermath of that ordeal, Brooks has now shared a heartwarming personal update.

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Taking to Instagram, Brooks Jr. revealed that he had married his longtime girlfriend, Kurstin Robinson. The post shared several pictures of the couple, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, “Thankful for your love, your patience, and the way you make me laugh when I need it most.”

The wedding comes a year after the couple got engaged in July 2025, when Brooks Jr. also shared a post that carried particular significance. It marked his first Instagram post since September 14, 2023, offering a rare glimpse into his personal life after a period of silence.

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Robinson has been by his side through some of the darkest moments of his journey, standing with him even when surgery and its aftermath left him emotionally shattered.

During his appearance on The Pivot Podcast last year, hosted by former NFL safety Ryan Clark, Brooks Jr. opened up about the struggles he endured and how he found his way through them. In an emotional, candid conversation, he reflected on the hurdles that nearly broke him and the role his girlfriend played in helping him overcome them.

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“My girlfriend helped me out a whole lot. There are some days I can’t get up and don’t want to do anything. I want to stay my b*tt in the bed all day, don’t move, nothing. And she helps me get up and helps me a lot every single day,” he revealed.

The confession left Clark in tears as he expressed his gratitude to Robinson for taking such good care of him during those difficult times.

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“As your uncle, as your coach, I’m so grateful to her,” said Clark. “A lot of people would have ran; a lot of people would have chosen themselves and happiness. To have someone who would stick in there with you, love you through that, [and] support you, that is such an amazing thing and gift from God.”

While the personal milestone marks a positive step forward for the former LSU star, his legal battle against the university remains far from settled. He filed a lawsuit against LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in August 2024, accusing both of negligence and medical malpractice, but the case is still in court.

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He arrived in Baton Rouge from Arkansas in 2022, when Brian Kelly was at the helm of the Tigers. He started all 13 games that season, quickly establishing himself as a key part of the LSU program and eventually earning the honor of being named a team captain.

But just when things appeared to be falling into place, his career took an unexpected turn. After just two games, he was forced to step away from the sport.

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According to the lawsuit, Brooks began experiencing bouts of dizziness and vertigo ahead of LSU’s Week 3 matchup against Mississippi State. He reportedly alerted the coaching staff about his symptoms, but claims LSU’s coaches still pushed him to practice, even threatening to strip him of his starting job if he missed any practice sessions.

With the coaches allegedly failing to take the seriousness of the issue into account, Brooks was not referred to a neurological specialist soon enough, allowing his symptoms to worsen.

It was only after an MRI was conducted that doctors discovered he had a brain tumor. By September, barely a month after his symptoms first surfaced, Brooks had to undergo emergency surgery.

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Dr. Brandon Gaynor performed the surgery at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. While many believed this would mark the end of Brooks’ journey, it was only the beginning of an even more difficult chapter.

In his lawsuit, Brooks alleged that multiple errors during the medical procedure led to several strokes, leaving him with catastrophic neurological injuries and permanent disabilities.

Brooks’ attorneys claim that he is no longer able to walk properly and has suffered permanent damage as a result of the alleged negligence. While the lawsuit is yet to make significant progress in court and a summons is still pending, LSU has stood by the medical care provided, maintaining that its medical staff delivered “exceptional” treatment to its student-athletes.

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“Since the beginning of our agreement with our Championship Health Partner, Our Lady of the Lake, they have provided exceptional medical care for our student-athletes in all of our sports,” LSU said in the statement.

The hospital also pushed back against Brooks’ claims, asserting that it had state-of-the-art facilities and highly qualified medical professionals.

“[Our medical staff] give our patients the best opportunity for a positive outcome in any circumstance,” the hospital said.