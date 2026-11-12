Ex-LSU Star Sues Program for Malpractice After Getting Permanently Disabled With Injury Under Brian Kelly

Greg Brooks Jr. was once a rising defensive star with NFL ambitions. Today, he is still dealing with the devastating consequences of a brain tumor operation that left him unable to walk and struggling to speak. And the former LSU safety has made it clear that the way the school handled his situation has left wounds beyond just the physical ones.

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Greg Brooks Jr. brought the case back into the spotlight with an emotional statement on Instagram. His words offered a glimpse into the frustration he has carried since his playing career came to an abrupt end.

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“My lawsuit against LSU comes with feelings that are hard to put into words,” he wrote. “I feel betrayed, sad, upset, and deeply let down by people I trusted. I gave my all, and I needed to feel that I mattered as a person beyond what I could do on a football field. I can’t help but feel that what happened to me would have been prevented if LSU had shown me more love, care, and concern instead of treating me like just another number.”

It’s not just the medical decision that Brooks questioned. He was also questioning how a program he represented treated him when he needed help most.

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Imago Credit: Greg Brooks Jr. Instagram

Brooks arrived at LSU from Arkansas in 2022 and quickly found his place in the secondary. He started 13 games that season and was expected to play a big role again in 2023. The senior safety was also a team captain and had NFL ambitions. Then everything stopped after just two games.

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His lawsuit alleging negligence and medical malpractice says the trouble started on August 5, 2023. Brooks was dealing with headaches, dizziness, and nausea, but claims LSU coaches still pushed him to practice. He also alleges he was warned that missing practice could cost him his starting job.

The lawsuit further claims the training staff failed to take his symptoms seriously and did not send him to a neurological specialist soon enough. An MRI eventually found a brain tumor. By September, Brooks was undergoing emergency surgery.

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The procedure, performed by Dr. Brandon Gaynor at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, changed everything. Brooks alleges that medical errors during the operation caused multiple strokes, leaving him with catastrophic neurological injuries, leaving him permanently disabled. His attorneys have said he cannot walk and has difficulty communicating. He faces the possibility of needing care for the rest of his life.

The suit also accuses LSU of sharing Brooks’ private medical details and using his name and image without permission. The case is still in court. The family had already raised concerns about Brian Kelly. During a 2025 appearance on Good Morning America, Brooks’ father questioned why the LSU coach had stopped reaching out after his son’s medical emergency.

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“My son almost lost his life. Coach, where were you?” Greg Brooks Sr. said. “Forget about football. Pick up the phone and say you love the kid, man.”

Brian Kelly denied abandoning Brooks, saying he visited him several times and had staff checking on him almost daily. Brooks’ lawyers also challenged the coach’s March 2024 claim that he was walking.

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The lawsuit also raised another issue. LSU allegedly won’t hand the family control of a donation fund set up in Brooks’ name. As Brooks said in his latest Instagram message, the way his situation was discussed publicly caused additional pain, particularly because former teammates heard those comments.

Still, he ended on a determined note, thanking his family, fiancé, and the opportunity to keep improving.

“Some days are hard, and I won’t pretend otherwise. But I am a fighter, and my mindset is wired different!”

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Brooks’ football days may be done, and the road ahead remains difficult. But he isn’t allowing the lawsuit to become the final chapter of his story.