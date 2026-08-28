Ex-LSU Star’s Deadline Set for College Football Return as Lane Kiffin Risks Suspension

Edge rusher Jack Pyburn is still fighting for a spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster, but his college career may not be over yet. The Louisiana court ruling has reopened the door for the former LSU Tigers defensive lineman to use his fifth-year eligibility. However, the SEC’s opposition could complicate his return, creating a new challenge not only for Pyburn but also for head coach Lane Kiffin.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The SEC is not alone in this fight. The Big Ten passed a similar ban before the SEC vote, closing the same door for its own schools. Together, the two most powerful conferences in college football have drawn a hard line against NFL veterans returning to campus. That leaves Kiffin standing almost alone in trying to walk through it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Pyburn spent most of his college career at Florida before transferring to LSU for one final season. He went undrafted after that only year in Baton Rouge and signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent. His agents have kept a college return on the table only as a backup plan, with his real focus locked on Tampa Bay’s 53-man roster. If he does not make that roster by August 30, the official NFL 53-man roster cut-down deadline, and September 1, the deadline stipulated by the Louisiana temporary restraining order (TRO) for getting waived, LSU becomes the most realistic destination he falls back to.

“I don’t want to speak too much on it,” Pyburn told Greg Auman of FOX Sports. “My agents are handling it. They’re doing it in my best interests. I’m just focused on playing good football. I love being here. I’ve been going as hard as I can to make this team and be a part of this special organization.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: IMAGO

If Pyburn is released and clears waivers, LSU and Lane Kiffin could become his next option. The Tigers have already added three players – tight end Dae’Quan Wright, defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish edge rusher Junior Tuihalamaka after the Louisiana ruling on August 19. Kiffin’s willingness to pursue former NFL players would draw more attention if Pyburn decided to return to Baton Rouge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t any random shopping spree for Kiffin. Wright played for him at Ole Miss before Kiffin left for LSU, so there is a connection here that shows a coach going back for a player he already trusts. That personal history is part of why Kiffin has been so willing to defend these moves publicly, even while conference bosses push back.

Meanwhile, the SEC’s new rule stands directly in Pyburn’s way. The conference has barred member schools from adding players who previously entered the NFL draft without properly withdrawing, signing a professional contract, or appearing on a professional roster. The following statement was shared by the SEC presidents, chancellors, and athletic directors voting in favor of commissioner Greg Sankey’s stand against the ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following meetings with the presidents, chancellors, and athletic directors of the Southeastern Conference, the SEC will enforce the following policy: An SEC institution is NOT permitted to have an athlete on its roster who has:

Previously declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA DRAFT, and did not appropriately withdraw, Signed a contract with an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) team, or Been listed on an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate roster).”

“The commissioner is authorized to enforce this expectation with penalties against member institutions,” the statement read, according to Daniel Hager of On3 on August 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEC’s new policy carries serious consequences for any program that chooses to bring back a former NFL player. A violating head coach would be suspended for 50% of the season and barred from coaching, recruiting, and administrative duties during that period. The school would also face a fine worth 50% of its annual sports operating budget and lose its SEC voting rights, according to Wilson Alexander of On3.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the SEC’s new ruling could affect Kiffin’s pursuit of NFL players, Pyburn could still fill a real need. LSU’s defense improved sharply under coordinator Blake Baker in 2025, leaning on a ball-hawking secondary that helped turn Baton Rouge into one of the more turnover-heavy units in the league. But while the secondary thrived, the edge room heading into 2026 remains a developing group built around youthful explosion.

A veteran, physical edge defender like Pyburn would bring hard-to-replace experience to Lane Kiffin’s rotation, not as a flashy speed rusher, but as a proven, heavy-handed run stopper built to anchor the edge on early downs.

Pyburn also impressed Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles in his preseason game against the New York Jets (Week 1), where he recorded two sacks, two QB hits, and two tackles for loss in a 24-16 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the 2026 season just one week away, Pyburn’s situation could test how far Kiffin is willing to push that approach, especially with the SEC drawing a firm line on players returning from the NFL.

Lane Kiffin Challenges SEC Stance on NFL Returners With Strong Eligibility Argument

As the SEC rules against players who have entered the league through the draft, Lane Kiffin pushed back on the SEC’s stance regarding NFL returners. Kiffin believes there is a clear difference between established professionals and players who never truly got a chance to play at the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think professionals should come back to college sports and college football particularly,” Kiffin said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on August 25. “This isn’t professionals that have gone and played seasons or just randomly filed an injunction in a state to become eligible.”

If the Buccaneers release Pyburn on cutdown day, any team, including LSU’s path forward, depends on how the waiver process unfolds by the given deadline.