Ex-Michigan Athlete Admits OSU Game Was Turning Point in His Decision to Quit Football

Former Michigan player Ernest Hausmann didn’t have a conventional rise in football. He was born to parents diagnosed with AIDS in Uganda. And life didn’t promise much, being one of the 23 siblings. But fate had other plans for him. When he was 2, an American family adopted Hausmann, and thus began his redemption arc. It was as if Ernest had defied destiny itself.

He gradually became a standout football player and stood at the cusp of greater sporting glory: to enter the NFL. Ernest had lived that moment, prepared for it almost religiously, and even had an “I will go pro” sign hung in his bedroom since he was eight. But just three games away from the 2025 season’s final game against Ohio State in his senior year, nothing went according to his plans. And it may have contributed to his retirement from football.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hausmann didn’t travel for the Maryland game with Michigan despite being a captain. Head coach Sherrone Moore addressed it as due to a “thumb injury” in the Northwestern game, but Hausmann announced that he was still focused on the upcoming Ohio State game. He returned to the facility, went through X-rays, and informed UM’s LBs coach, Brian Jean Mary, and Wink Martindale of his plans to play his last game as a Wolverine against the Buckeyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a captain, I had never lost to Ohio State,” Hausmann said. “And being a leader for a game like this would be very crucial. So I said I’d come back for this one last game, just for my team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In truth, Hausmann never expected the “thumb injury” to work against him. In his words, it wasn’t an injury altogether, and he refused treatment entirely. To prove he wasn’t injured, Hausmann called a teammate to his apartment, took a forearm gripper, and started squeezing his thumb.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I really broke my thumb, do you think I could do this?” Hausmann asked.

Yet, he received a text message saying he still needed to be cleared. Quickly, Ernest texted head coach Sherrone Moore that his thumb was well and good. He explained that he was ready to man the position against Ohio State. Ernest even urged Moore to show up to check on his thumb if he didn’t believe him. The former UM head coach didn’t show up and said he had a meeting. After some tests that showed Ernest’s thumb was fine, he finally started pondering quitting football, feeling betrayed by the coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Hausmann featured in practices, it was obvious that his reps were cut, and other linebackers were allotted his spot.

“Now, I thought I had been betrayed again,” Ernest recounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Come Wednesday, Michigan hadn’t yet cleared Hausmann to play. Instead of persisting and playing, Hausmann knew this was it, and he left the team of his own accord.

Quitting football, though, wasn’t yet on his plan, but Ernest still focused on a nobler deed. Hausmann’s work with the One Million Wells charity had already brought tangible changes to his native country, Uganda. He had helped build several wells, providing clean water to the underprivileged, and such a family also included his long-lost Ugandan parents.

Leaving Michigan, Ernest sat on a plane back to Uganda to further his cause, the same day Michigan faced Ohio State. He actively avoided checking up on his phone, thinking he would catch the score. But an ESPN update came in anyway; it read, ‘Ohio State won 27-9.’ Ernest still thinks he could have made a difference, as the pain of being excluded from the ‘Game’ was unbearable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was one of the worst pains I’ve felt. It was unbearable. Like, it wasn’t until I came back to America that I even watched some of the highlights,” Hausmann said. “I’ve yet to watch the whole game from start to finish.”

After spending some more time at Oregon, not playing against Texas in the bowl game, Hausmann finally announced medical retirement from football altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hausmann’s golden legacy will echo beyond the footballing world

It took some time, persistence, and overcoming bipolar disorder for Ernest to become a standout football player. But when he notched those 54 tackles at Nebraska and became only the fifth true freshman to start as a linebacker at the program, everyone knew his story. Hausmann didn’t look back, transferred to Michigan, helped them win the 2023 national championship, and finally expected to enter the NFL after concluding the 2025 season.

But after being excluded from the Ohio State game, he took courage and finally announced his retirement from football altogether in January.

“From Uganda to America, with a full heart, I’m officially medically retiring from football,” Ernest said in a statement. “This game has shaped me, but now it’s time to focus on my true purpose on this earth full-time. I’ll be finishing my degree at the University of Michigan. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. The best is still ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hausmann has truly found a new purpose in his life with the One Million Wells charity initiative. He recognized his privilege and that uncanny realization of escaping the same extreme poverty that still plagued his native country. Initially, he felt guilt and experienced it firsthand when he visited his family’s home in Uganda.

“You hear about the guilt aspect, but to feel it, it’s two different things.”

But Ernest recognizes the power he has, the privilege, and the resources he possesses to bring about meaningful change. That purpose is his new gridiron now.