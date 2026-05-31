Ex-Michigan Athlete Claims Jim Harbaugh’s Players Have “Become the Pathway” to $5.4B NFL Team

Michigan didn’t get any reason to smile on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL draft as no Wolverine was picked. That changed on Day 2, and in the end, six Michigan players got their names called in Pittsburgh. One of them joined the Detroit Lions, a team represented by a former Wolverine in Aidan Hutchinson. And the defensive end acknowledged what it means to him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I tell you what, Michigan is starting to become the pathway to the Lions. Before this year, it was like not a single Wolverine was drafted besides me,” Aidan said in his remarks to the media after the OTAs when asked about Michigan players coming to Detroit.

ADVERTISEMENT

DE Derrick Moore was the first pick of Michigan in the second round. Lions even jumped six spots from No. 50 to No. 44 and gave up pick No. 128, too, showing that they mean business this time. Moore wasn’t the only Wolverine in the DE locker room; his senior Wolverine, Aidan, was already waiting.

Hutchinson was selected with the 2nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Lions after a remarkable career in Ann Arbor, where he finished as a Heisman runner-up. Interestingly, Jim Harbaugh recruited both Hutchinson (2018 class) and Moore (2022 class) to Ann Arbor. He was also instrumental in getting LB Jimmy Rolder to Michigan, who was also picked by the Lions in the 2026 Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about Derrick Moore, Hutchinson discussed how the two are getting to know each other.

“You know, I never really met him [Moore] before he came to OTAs; he got some light working at Schembechler, actually, so I went back there with him, and it was fun, just talking, talking past our seeing his mentality and my mentality and how they differ, you know, how they complement each other, stuff,” Aidan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the NFL regular season is yet to start, the two former Michigan players have already gotten to work in offseason practice sessions. The Lions may move Moore to a different role, as coaches view him as a stronger pass rusher than a traditional defensive end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Derrick is like a quieter rookie, which I appreciate,” said Hutchinson. “It’s nice to have someone who you know is about the work. You know what he’s going to come out and do every day. I appreciate the way he’s worked.”

Moore peaked in his final year with the Wolverines despite the team having a disappointing season under Sherrone Moore. He ended the campaign with 30 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks, along with elite pass-rushing efficiency metrics. While Moore was the star pick, there was another addition to the Lions from Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Rolder’s time at Michigan

The Lions selected linebacker Jimmy Rolder in the fourth round of the NFL Draft as their No. 118 pick. His addition ended in a Wolverine reunion in the Lions’ defensive room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rolder came to Michigan as a member of the class of 2022 and remained a Wolverine for all four years of college. While injuries held him back from developing at various points during his college career, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker persevered and finally clicked in his last year to become one of Michigan’s most prolific defenders. The LB earned his Second-Team All-Big Ten honors as a junior, accumulating 73 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and one interception.

Because Rolder was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, it is expected that he will make immediate contributions on special teams, a role that often gives young linebackers valuable game time and a place in the rotation.