Ex-Michigan Coach Calls for Immediate “Leadership” Change as Kyle Whittingham & Co. Face Unexpected News

The University of Michigan LSA College has decided to hide incoming freshman students’ grades from their transcripts. Now, students will receive only a pass or no credit in their first semester. Furthermore, the grades won’t be factored into their GPAs, either. The move will also apply to LSA freshmen student-athletes in Kyle Whittingham’s 2026 class. A legendary former UM coach didn’t like the move.

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“I’m a Michigan guy, but what the he-k are they doing with hiding freshman grades?” Bigg Poggi wrote on his X account. “Who decides this stuff? Get your act together. I’d be pissed as a parent, and I’d want to compete as a student. Like having no depth chart or no starters and no scoreboard. Time to get some new leadership.”

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The LSA college houses more than 18,000 students and has reiterated that the move will support students’ well-being. Moreover, the grades will still be internally recorded for academic awards, internships, and professional opportunities. Additionally, students will be able to see their grades on their transcripts starting in the second semester. It’s a move that has already been implemented in programs like Caltech and MIT. Obviously, Biff Poggi doesn’t like it, and his reasons are understandable.

Jonathan Alpert, the author of Therapy Nation, told the New York Post that the move aims to treat normal stress as a real mental health problem. According to him, getting bad grades shouldn’t psychologically harm students, as it’s a part of life. Moreover, protecting students early on with such an initiative may lead to problems in their professional lives later. Because their bosses won’t hide performance reviews, and at some point, everyone has to learn that failing at something is a temporary setback.

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Johns Hopkins University had earlier adopted the same initiative in 1971 to help undergraduates transition into its rigorous curriculum. At the time, the college lacked resources and student services. But in 2011, the Academic Council voted to repeal it, and it came into effect in 2017. Many argue that hiding freshman students’ letter grades helps them make a smooth transition into the rigorous curricula of programs like MIT or Caltech. Whereas others view hiding grades as merely delaying the development of study skills and adaptation to college work.

Poggi is deeply embedded in the Michigan program and is considered the cultural architect of UM’s modern football renaissance. He is a former multi-millionaire hedge fund manager who served as Jim Harbaugh’s advisor and associate head coach. Not only did he serve as the locker room glue after a dismal 2020 season, instilling an aggressive winning culture. But he was also pivotal in steering UM clear after Sherrone Moore was fired.

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Currently, Domenico Grasso is the 16th president of the university. He became president after Kent Syverud stepped down in April due to health reasons. And he might consider Poggi’s concerns, given his level of stature and respect within the program.