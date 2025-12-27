Ex-Michigan Coach Questions Warde Manuel’s Kyle Whittingham Decision Over Bigger Concerns

Michigan has its new head coach, and under normal circumstances, this would be framed as a stabilizing win. Kyle Whittingham is experienced, respected, and proven. But even as the Wolverines move quickly to close one of the most chaotic chapters in program history, the hire has already triggered a debate. And it starts with one uncomfortable question about Michigan’s long-term planning.

“Michigan should be heavily concerned about Kyle Whittingham being (*checks notes*) 18 months older than the best coach in college football,” Connor Stalions wrote on X on December 26.

His implication is that this may be a short-term solution masquerading as a foundational hire. And that framing has stuck, raising uncomfortable questions about runway, succession, and long-term vision

Connor Stalions did not point to Georgia’s Kirby Smart as the best coach in college football. He pointed to Indiana’s Curt Cignetti.

“Kirby this, Kirby that,” he wrote. “Look, I think Kirby’s elite and wins the natty this year if I had to put money on it. But Kirby’s the head coach at the University of Georgia at Athens. Curt’s the head coach at Indiana Bloomington. We’re talking probably the best job in America (Georgia) in a vacuum vs the now 2nd losingest program in the history of college football.”

His argument was structural. Georgia is the best job in the sport. Indiana, historically, is not. Yet Curt Cignetti has turned a losing foundation into immediate relevance, which, in Stalions’ view, carries more coaching weight. IU has long been the losingest program in college football history. Since he took over, they have lost just two games, enough to potentially move them out of that historical basement.

Kyle Whittingham was born on November 21, 1959. Curt Cignetti was born on June 2, 1961. That difference matters in a sport increasingly driven by long-range roster building, NIL strategy, and relentless recruiting cycles. Connor Stalions’ criticism was not about competence. He’s concerned about runway and whether Michigan is already planning for its next transition after his five-year contract runs out.

Still, the context around Kyle Whittingham’s availability complicates the criticism. He announced earlier this month that he would step down at Utah after two decades, but his words never sounded final.

“If my phone rings, I will answer it,” he said. “And if I like who’s calling, we’ll see.”

Michigan called, and the fit was immediate, especially given the program’s need for credibility and calm.

How Kyle Whittingham is still a great hire

That need was urgent. Michigan fired Sherrone Moore on December 10 amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. He was later arrested for allegedly threatening the woman, and interim coach Biff Poggi publicly described the program as a “malfunctioning organization.” The Wolverines won nine games, but the season was overshadowed by scandal, instability, and reputational damage.

From that perspective, Kyle Whittingham makes sense. At Utah, he built consistency over 22 seasons, finishing with a 177-88 record and an 11-6 mark in bowl games. His teams won at least 10 games eight times and stayed nationally relevant without drama. For Michigan, that profile matters more right now than upside projections.

Kyle Whittingham is expected to leave Utah after the Las Vegas Bowl and join Michigan ahead of the Citrus Bowl to begin preparations for next season. He inherits one of the sport’s most visible jobs, with access to elite resources, NIL support, and Big Ten exposure. The age debate will persist. But for a program desperate for order, AD Warde Manuel chose certainty over speculation, and that decision explains everything.