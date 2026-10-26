Ex-Michigan Coach Sends Clear Message as Wolverines Fans Call for Kyle Whittingham’s Firing: “Worst Thing We Can Do”

Michigan paid millions to rebuild its football program, only to watch its offense struggle to score a touchdown. A humiliating 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana dropped the Wolverines to 4-3, with three losses in just seven games under Kyle Whittingham. And now, the coach brought in to fix Michigan’s mess is already facing calls for his firing.

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Amid the growing outrage, former Michigan coach Biff Poggi stepped in with a message that frustrated Wolverines fans weren’t necessarily ready to hear.

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“To all of my Michigan friends. First, GoBLUE. Second, no one is getting fired,” Biff Poggi wrote on his X account. “Please relax. The team is 4-3. It is a new staff, a very good staff. The worst thing we can do as Michigan supporters is abandon the players and coaches when they struggle. It is exactly at this time that they need us most. Let’s see some support for all the coaches and players.”

But Poggi’s appeal for patience didn’t exactly win over Michigan fans. One supporter, VictorsDucky, rejected his defense outright, writing, “Sorry, Biff, but we don’t accept mediocre football.” Considering how badly Michigan’s offense has performed, that frustration isn’t difficult to understand.

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Another fan, MaizeRaige, made it clear that supporting the players doesn’t mean giving the coaching staff a free pass. “Nope we will never abandon the players, but we have abandoned Jason Beck. He is terrible no two ways about it. At 3 million Dolor OC position he needs to be shown the door yesterday my friend.”

And that’s where Poggi’s message runs into trouble. While Kyle Whittingham is facing scrutiny, fans like MaizeRaige are directing their anger at offensive coordinator Jason Beck. The numbers explain why.

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Over Michigan’s last three games, the Wolverines have failed to score a touchdown on any possession that didn’t begin following a defensive takeaway. Across 27 such drives, Beck’s offense managed just three points, with 17 punts, five interceptions, one fumble, two missed field goals, and a turnover on downs.

Michigan lured Beck away from Utah with a salary exceeding $3 million annually, making him one of college football’s highest-paid offensive coordinators. Yet fans watched him call a “naked bootleg” on third-and-1 from Indiana’s 1-yard line, resulting in a disastrous 13-yard sack. For that kind of money, questionable decisions like these are difficult to excuse.

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Even Whittingham, who took responsibility for the defeat, acknowledged that Beck’s play-calling was “damaging.”

The problems weren’t limited to play-calling, either. Michigan turned to true freshman Tommy Carr over sophomore Bryce Underwood, hoping a quarterback change would revive its struggling offense.

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But Carr struggled with ball security against Indiana’s top-10 defense. A botched speed-option pitch resulted in a lost fumble, while an ill-advised deep pass was intercepted. Both turnovers gave the Hoosiers short fields, which they converted into their only six points of regulation.

Carr finished 20-of-32 for 167 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. The running game offered little relief, producing just 57 net rushing yards at 1.4 yards per carry.

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Changing quarterbacks hadn’t solved anything. Michigan still couldn’t move the ball consistently, and Beck’s offense had little to show for another miserable afternoon.

So, why doesn’t Michigan simply fire Beck? The financial consequences could make that decision considerably more complicated.

Beck’s lucrative contract means an early dismissal could leave the university responsible for substantial remaining compensation. Whittingham’s long-term agreement presents an even bigger financial commitment, making a complete coaching overhaul difficult to justify just seven games into his tenure.

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That brings the debate back to Poggi’s warning. Fans want accountability, but firing coaches this early could turn an already expensive rebuild into an even costlier mistake. The question is whether Michigan can afford to remain patient with an offense showing so little progress.