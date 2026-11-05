Ex-Michigan Coach Sends Strong Message to Ryan Day After Ohio State Gets Overlooked by CFP Committee

Ohio State has managed to find an unlikely supporter in the middle of its latest College Football Playoff controversy. Former Michigan coach Biff Poggi isn’t buying the committee’s decision to leave the Buckeyes sitting at No. 12 in its first CFP rankings. For him, the problem is what the committee appears to be telling teams about scheduling tough opponents and taking risks.

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Speaking on the Big Ten Network, Biff Poggi questioned how Ohio State could be punished for accepting one of the toughest nonconference challenges on its schedule. He also had a pointed suggestion for Ryan Day.

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“Everybody’s been saying, ‘Oh, the committee always says, well, strength of schedule,’” he said. “Ohio State lays everything on the line, everything on the line. Week two, they go to Texas. They lose the game, but they play great at Texas. They’re getting absolutely hammered for playing that game.”

That’s what bothered him. Ohio State went on the road to face Texas, took the risk, and now finds itself outside the projected playoff field.

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Biff Poggi knows the Michigan side of the rivalry well. He worked under Jim Harbaugh as associate head coach during the Wolverines’ successful 2021 and 2022 campaigns, both of which ended with Big Ten championships and playoff appearances. He later returned to Michigan in 2025, eventually taking over as interim head coach before leaving after the Citrus Bowl. So seeing him defend Ohio State carries a little extra weight.

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His argument goes beyond the Texas defeat. Ohio State also had to deal with the loss of starting QB Julian Sayin, a former Heisman finalist, before their matchup with USC. Backup Luke Fahey stepped into the lineup, but the Buckeyes struggled and suffered a 30-18 defeat.

Biff Poggi acknowledged that the performance wasn’t good. What he couldn’t understand was the committee seemingly allowing one game without Julian Sayin to overshadow the larger picture.

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“They don’t play great against USC,” he said. “But to have them not in the conversation because you’re right, Rick, they’re the first out. If this thing’s played tomorrow, they’re not playing for it. And I think that is, you’ve got one of the league’s very best football teams, and what might be the best league in the country, and they’re not even in it. To me, it’s mind-blowing, and I think it’s wrong.”

Biff Poggi’s frustration isn’t isolated, either. Paul Finebaum, who has rarely been shy about criticizing Ohio State, also sided with the Buckeyes during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up.

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“They went to Texas, Greeney, on the second week of the season,” he said. “That’s what you’re supposed to do in college football. Indiana doesn’t do that, most schools don’t, but they did, and they got completely robbed as a result. This committee is a disgrace.”

Committee chairman Hunter Yurachek offered some explanation for the ranking.

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“Again, you’re considering the entire body of work by Ohio State, not just one game,” he said on Tuesday. “We only had one game to evaluate them currently without Julian in the lineup.”

The QB situation clearly factored into the discussion. The USC performance also gave the committee something new to evaluate, particularly after Ohio State’s defense struggled. But that raises another question — How much should one bad afternoon change the evaluation of an entire season? Biff Poggi wants Ryan Day to turn the snub into something useful.

“If you are Ryan Day, you make this a giant chip on your guy’s shoulders, and you tell them we got to be perfect or we’re out,” he said. “And by the way, even if we are perfect, these guys may vote us out.”

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That’s a blunt message, but Ohio State doesn’t have much time to dwell on the rankings. This is only the committee’s first ranking, not the final verdict. The Buckeyes have another major opportunity coming against Oregon, a game that could reshape their playoff position.