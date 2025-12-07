brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Ex-Michigan Coach Takes Nasty Shot at Ohio State Kicker Jayden Fielding After Heartbreaking Loss

ByMalabika Dutta

Dec 7, 2025 | 12:02 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Ex-Michigan Coach Takes Nasty Shot at Ohio State Kicker Jayden Fielding After Heartbreaking Loss

ByMalabika Dutta

Dec 7, 2025 | 12:02 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Heartbreak on the turf. It has to be the worst feeling in sports: a short kick to tie the game. This time, Ohio State’s Jayden Fielding came up short, and with that, OSU trailed Indiana 13–10 with less than three minutes left in the B1G title game. While Fielding lined up for a 27-yard field goal from the right hash, took the snap, and pulled it wide left, that brutal miss didn’t escape the eye of the former Michigan coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m not going to laugh,” wrote Ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, playfully referring to Fielding’s miss. “I don’t deserve to laugh. I promise I’m not laughing.”

With 2:48 left on the clock, Indiana had the ball and a shot at its first conference championship in more than 50 years. While Fielding had been solid all season, 15-for-17 on kicks entering the night and a perfect 73-for-73 on extra points for the 2024 national champs, on this kick, the magic just didn’t show up.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved