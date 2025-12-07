Ex-Michigan Coach Takes Nasty Shot at Ohio State Kicker Jayden Fielding After Heartbreaking Loss

Heartbreak on the turf. It has to be the worst feeling in sports: a short kick to tie the game. This time, Ohio State’s Jayden Fielding came up short, and with that, OSU trailed Indiana 13–10 with less than three minutes left in the B1G title game. While Fielding lined up for a 27-yard field goal from the right hash, took the snap, and pulled it wide left, that brutal miss didn’t escape the eye of the former Michigan coach.

“I’m not going to laugh,” wrote Ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, playfully referring to Fielding’s miss. “I don’t deserve to laugh. I promise I’m not laughing.”

With 2:48 left on the clock, Indiana had the ball and a shot at its first conference championship in more than 50 years. While Fielding had been solid all season, 15-for-17 on kicks entering the night and a perfect 73-for-73 on extra points for the 2024 national champs, on this kick, the magic just didn’t show up.

This is a developing story…