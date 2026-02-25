Ex-Michigan Coach’s Son Sends Message to Kyle Whittingham Amid Two B1G Teams’ Late Push

Michigan has always been able to pull some talented prospects from the recruiting cycle. They can also flip targets when needed, if they’re extremely special. However, when it comes to one of their own, Michigan now has a big reason to worry.

Louis Esposito committed to Michigan in 2025. At that time, it made perfect sense for the school to land him – he is the son of former defensive line coach, Lou Esposito. Even after his father left for the NFL, the OL’s faith in Michigan remained unshakeable. However, things changed when Penn State and USC entered the recruiting race for him on February 23, extending an offer.

Now, Esposito is giving this another thought.

“I don’t know anything right now,” he told The Wolverine on February 25.

Esposito is one of the 2026 commits Michigan is working the hardest to retain.

Not only will they be losing a 3-star lineman, but also a prospect who couldn’t have been better connected. Esposito stuck with Michigan throughout everything Ann Arbor went through, including Sherrone Moore’s firing. On February 13, Esposito told On3 that he was still 100% with Michigan. After all, this was the offer he’d dreamed of.

“Everything about the university is great…It’s still the home college, the place I’ve wanted to go since I was a little kid. My dad being there or not, that doesn’t change,” he revealed.

But now that Penn State and USC have offered, his recruitment has taken a huge turn.

Michigan’s competitors were schools like Vanderbilt, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and maybe Purdue. Clearly, Kyle Whittingham had nothing to worry about. But now, he’ll have to buckle up for what can turn out to be a nasty fight.

Louis Esposito is not a recruit that one wants to lose.

The OL helped Saline High finish at a commendable 10-2 in the 2025 season. Esposito also earned Sports Illustrated’s All-State second team honors in the offense.

At 6-5 and 286 pounds, Esposito brings some serious physicality to the offensive line.

According to The Wolverine, he has the potential to transform into a tackle prospect, though he plays at guard now. Versatility in an O-lineman is always an attractive feature.

Esposito is ranked as the 14th-best prospect in Michigan and the 60th-best IOL prospect of the 2027 cycle.

Ultimately, it can all come down to where he can find the best fit.

What the three programs have in store for Louis Esposito

At Penn State, Campbell now has Ryan Clanton as his O-line coach, who followed him from Iowa State. The coach is an up-and-coming name in college football, but he can still sell the PSU case very well.

At St. Ames, Clanton’s trenches allowed only 51 sacks in 39 games, from 2023 to 2025. And in these three years, the Cyclones’ rushing attack jumped from 108.0 yards per game to 174.7 yards per game in 2025.

Since Penn State is starting anew under Matt Campbell, the O-line is in for some serious upgrade.

By the time Esposito enters college, the Nittany Lions’ trenches can be a proper threat in college football.

Then comes USC’s Zach Hanson, who was a key part of the team’s make-or-break run in 2025.

The Trojans’ O-line was practically unbreakable last year, which was anchored by veterans like Killian O’Connor. This unit will also free up by 2027, making way for someone like Esposito.

But Michigan’s Jim Harding will rank higher than the previous two. In fact, he is regarded as one of the best O-line coaches in the college football landscape.

He produced 12 first-team all-conference players in the 12 seasons he coached at Salt Lake City. In 2025, Utah finished 11 best in the country in sacks allowed, giving up only 14.

Yet, with Penn State and USC in the mix, Harding will have to work overtime.

Thankfully, the OL has a “great connection on a personal level” with the O-line coach, according to 247Sports.

Harding visited Esposito in January and got in touch with him as soon as his father’s departure to the Ravens was announced. Michigan knew what was at stake here.

If the Wolverines fumble this one, it’d sure be a huge loss for Kyle Whittingham.