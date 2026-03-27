Ex-Michigan Player Hints at Loophole Under Sherrone Moore After Transfer Decision

Michigan was crumbling long before Sherrone Moore was fired. Problems within the program had the program’s best talents seek new avenues, including star running back Justice Haynes. He was one of the team’s best RBs in the 2025 season and often carried the offense on his shoulders. But he just couldn’t continue at Ann Arbor for 2026 and onwards because of the picture he saw panning out for himself there.

“If I was going to come back to college, I wanted to be in an offense where I was going to be able to evolve my all-around game,” Haynes said to On3. “To be in a pro-style offense, something that’s going to get me the most ready I could possibly be for the league. I found a staff with Coach Key that believes in winning and the tradition and the culture and being something bigger than myself.”

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Although Justice Haynes doesn’t mention Michigan’s name, it clearly shows his dissatisfaction with the Wolverines’ culture and on-field success. It must’ve been a tough decision for him, because he “fell in love” with Michigan when he was considering his options after transferring from Alabama in 2025. He had a great relationship with RBs coach Tony Alford, who recruited him out of high school for Ohio State. His departure was a big sign that the dynamic within the program was off.

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“I would have never imagined in a million years that this would be the journey that I’m on,” said the ex-Michigan RB. “It’s made me the man that I am, the man that I’m continuing to be. It’s really been a fun journey. I’ve learned a lot throughout the journey. This is all going to be part of my journey. When it’s all said and done, I’m going to be very happy and very pleased with how this turned out.”

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His 2025 season was unfortunately cut short after an injury, or else he would have finished as the leading rusher instead of being second in the team. He has a brilliant average of running 7.1 yards per game, and ran for 75 yards in one play during the season. It is the biggest rushing gain for the Michigan rushing attack last year. The team was good at running the ball last year, finishing 14th in the nation in rushing offense. But overall, the Wolverines were 19th in total offense. That’s not the kind of result that Haynes wanted for himself, who will enter the draft next year.

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Though the Yellow Jackets are a big step down from the Wolverines, it is a wide enough arena for Haynes to emerge as the leader of the offense. CFB insider Chris Hummer explained what having the RB will mean for head coach Brent Key.

“If he can be healthy for Georgia Tech, he is the exact type of player that offense can be centered around, can be built around, can create explosive plays for you,” he said.

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Georgia Tech is preparing for a 2026 campaign with quarterback Haynes King in the mix, who was a dual-threat QB. He also led the rushing attack for the Yellow Jackets, a position that is now up for grabs between Haynes and returning RB Malachi Hosley. The latter interestingly has the same 7.1 rushing yards per game average, but has 697 yards on the board. Haynes, on the other hand, has 857 rushing yards. Given his experience in the bigger leagues, he stands to be the clear-cut RB1 for Georgia Tech. Head coach Brent Key is also excited about having someone like Haynes on the team.

Brent Key is all praise about Justice Haynes

Haynes came to Georgia Tech having missed the final five games at Michigan last season because of the injury. The RB says that it has caused him to return “hungry” in the season, which is something fans should be happy about. However, Haynes is also impressing the Yellow Jackets staff because of the hard-nosed attitude he brings to the team.

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“He’s just different,” said Key. “To know Justice is to know that he’s searching for his edge all the time. He starts searching for what’s going to differentiate him. Whether it’s carrying a water jug around all day long in January and February to hydrate, when most guys do that in July and August. Literally, the lowest grade he has in a class right now is a 94, in his master’s in management science. It’s just different.

“He’s lowered his body fat by four or five pounds. It’s just crazy the way this guy works. It’s contagious. But that talent is off the charts, man, and I’ve been around some good ones.”

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Georgia Tech has put itself on the college football map after recording three back-to-back winning seasons. This year, they should be able to come some more steps ahead than where they usually finish, because of incoming talents like Justice Haynes. Key also has to ensure he doesn’t disappoint the elite RB, who chose to leave behind a storied Michigan for a rewarding season at Georgia Tech.