Ex-Michigan QB Commit Finds New Home With ACC Program

Peter Bourque, the four-star QB prospect in the class of 2027, had an idea of what he wanted to do in his college career. Months into his recruitment, the Tabor Academy product committed to Michigan. That changed after the coaching upheaval in December 2025. In February this year, he reopened his recruitment. Now, the QB has found a new home at an ACC school.

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As per Rivals, Bourque has chosen to commit to James Franklin’s Virginia Tech over the likes of Georgia and Penn State. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound recruit from Hingham, Massachusetts, is ESPN’s No. 8 pocket passer and No. 126 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle.

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A few months ago, Bourque was high on the Bulldogs after a visit to Athens. “Watching football growing up, Georgia has always played for national championships,” Bourque said. “That’s something you want to see.”

But Bourque also visited Blacksburg last month during the spring game, and Franklin went all out to get the QB’s commitment. The HC efforts also impressed the recruitment specialist, Steve Wiltfong.

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“The Hokies have been really aggressive on the NIL front for Bourque,” Steve Wiltfong wrote earlier on Thursday. “Beyond that, he has great relationships with head coach James Franklin, Danny O’Brien, and the coaching staff. He likes the direction of the offense and trajectory of the program.”

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Bourque reigns as the Massachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year, throwing for 2,241 yards with 18 touchdowns and tallying another 15 rushing scores as a junior at Massachusetts’ Tabor Academy. He became the third blue-chipper recruited by Virginia Tech.

“I’m super close to that staff. I have a great relationship with Daniel O’Brien and Coach Franklin,” Bourque told Rivals.

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His high school coach, Jeff Moore, discussed what Franklin is getting in Bourque.

“He’s just a winner,” Moore said. “He’s only lost one game over the past two years. He’s been really really good for us.”

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“He’s got the arm talent to fit a ball in any spot,” Moore added. “He can make every single throw out there. He’s got an unbelievable arm, but at the same time, he can make things happen that weren’t meant to happen that way.”

After bagging Bourque, Virginia Tech has landed as the 18th class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Borque became the 12th highest-rated player ever to commit to the Hokies.

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Another big hit for the Georgia Bulldogs’ recruitment class

Georgia pushed heavily for the QB over the past few months and was in a splendid position to land him, but fate had other plans. Landing Peter Bourque would have been an enormous boost for the Bulldogs after the recent hiccups they faced. It also looks worse in the context of the 2026 QB, Jared Curtis, moving to Vanderbilt last year.

Last week, the Bulldogs had several decommits, but the one that left a mark was their 5-star cornerback, Donte Wright, who flipped his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes. Donte committed to the Bulldogs in June 2025 and added depth to the Dawgs’ defensive line for the 2027 class.

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It’s not all bad in Sanford Stadium, as Kirby Smart could land Temorris Campbell, a 3-star linebacker from Florida.

“I like how they work and like how the coaches push them,” Campbell told Dawg Nation. “This will help me get to the next level.”

On top of the elite list recruited by the Dawgs stands 5-star running back Kemon Spell. He was initially committed to Penn State but flipped his commitment to the Dawgs in February 2026. He rushed for 1,755 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns last fall despite missing five games of his junior season because of injury.