Ex-Michigan QB’s Career Takes U-Turn as Sherrone Moore is Bound for Regret

Every college football offseason, the transfer portal kicks up a storm, upending rosters, stirring fan debates, and shaking the very foundation of programs. For fans, it’s chaos wrapped in frustration: ‘Who’s leaving? Who’s starting?’ But for players stuck buried on depth charts, the portal is a lifeline, a chance to rewrite their stories and finally take the field. In today’s ultra-competitive landscape. Only a handful of players earn snaps, so transferring can be the difference between watching from the sidelines or leading a team. And no one knows this better than one Michigan quarterback whose career underwent an unexpected turn after sitting out a season under Sherrone Moore.

As Sherrone Moore tried to piece together a winning formula in Ann Arbor, one quarterback vanished into the background, until he decided to seize his shot elsewhere. Enter Jayden Denegal, the Wolverines’ forgotten man, now lighting up fall camp out west for San Diego State. Denegal spent all of last season watching from the bench as Michigan cycled through signal-callers and struggled to find a spark. Now, having leaped the chaos of the portal, he’s reportedly out-dueling every other contender and might just become the player who makes Coach Moore regret ever leaving him on the sidelines.

As San Diego State’s camp kicked off, whispers circulated on social media about the new leader in the Aztecs’ quarterback room. “Former Michigan quarterback Jayden Denegal (4) at San Diego State’s first fall practice. Reports are that Denegal is way out front to start for the Aztecs this season,” tweeted Trevor McCue. He captured what insiders and eager fans were seeing with their own eyes. Denegal, who barely touched the turf in Ann Arbor but spent two years absorbing every ounce of Big Ten intensity, is now leaving fellow transfer Bert Emanuel Jr., the experienced Kyle Crum, and freshman JP Mialovski scrambling to keep up.

Denegal’s Michigan career was mostly a waiting game. Though a promising three-star recruit, he only appeared in four games during the 2023 season, completing 4 of 5 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Despite flashes of potential, he never jumped ahead of J.J. McCarthy or the rotating backups under Sherrone Moore. In 2024, Denegal didn’t play at all as Michigan tried different quarterbacks in the quest for consistency.

Now, as Denegal leads San Diego State’s offense, his story is a reminder of how the transfer portal can revive careers. What was once a benchwarmer role in Ann Arbor has turned into a chance to shine under the California sun. The 2025 season will reveal if Denegal can seize this new opportunity and become the player Michigan never gave a full shot. For fans and players alike, it’s a tale of patience, opportunity, and maybe a little regret for the Wolverines.

Learning from a champion

Jayden Denegal’s journey from Michigan to San Diego State is about bringing the championship mindset he absorbed from Michigan. “I kind of just learned how to be a leader,” Denegal reflected on what he learned from J.J. McCarthy. “I’m going to take from what [McCarthy] did weekly and how he prepared Monday through Friday for Saturday. So the biggest thing is preparation and help building the team camaraderie.” Those words echo the hard lessons of patience and perseverance after two seasons mostly spent watching from the sidelines at Michigan, including their 2023 national championship run.

San Diego State’s coaching staff has noticed Denegal’s growth both on and off the field, with offensive coordinator Matt Johnson praising his work ethic and leadership qualities. “Jayden obviously has a big arm. I think his decision-making has gotten a lot better. And I also think that that comes with time within the system,” Johnson said. This maturity and polish show how Denegal is transforming what was once a quiet role into a commanding presence in the Aztecs’ offense.

Now it looks like Denegal is poised to lead the Aztecs as they open their 2025 campaign. The lessons learned behind a star quarterback and a national title team have become the foundation for his leadership and preparation at his new home, making his story one of resilience, growth, and the hunger to finally take control under center.