Ex-Michigan Staffer Caught ‘Lying’ After Her Public Statement on Sherrone Moore

Yesterday, UM’s former staffer, Paige Shiver, appeared on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ to discuss the ordeal during her employment at the university. Although she made several allegations against UM’s former head coach, Sherrone Moore, one of her claims has now come under heavy scrutiny.

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In the first minute of her interview, Shiver claimed that she joined Michigan in 2022 as an intern. “I started in 2022 as an intern,” Shiver said. But according to publicly available info, accessed by a UM insider, James T. Yoder, she was 28 when she started working at Michigan as a full-time employee. Shiver joined as an administrative specialist in 2022 and was making $58,025 per year. The contradictions have now raised doubts about Shiver’s other claims in her interview.

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Despite starting on a $58,000 salary, Shiver got an unprecedented pay hike before the 2024 season. In the 2024-2025 fiscal year, Shiver had a $90,000 annual salary of $90,000, up 55.11% from her 2023 salary. Thereafter, in 2025, she reportedly made around $99,000 for the 12-month period, as reflected in Michigan’s public records. The steep salary increase for Paige Shiver was one of the things the UM hierarchy noticed before the relationship came to light.

On December 10, Sherrone Moore was fired from Michigan after his inappropriate relationship with Paige Shiver came to light. However, Moore didn’t take the news calmly, which led to a series of chaotic events in Ann Arbor. Moore allegedly entered Shiver’s apartment forcefully and threatened to kill himself. According to Shiver, Moore also sent intimidating text messages to her as she recounted the whole ordeal.

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“All of a sudden, I hear footsteps, and they’re getting closer and louder. And so I run to my door to try to lock it,” Paige recounted the events of December 10. “He barges in, and he’s standing this close to me. And he said, ‘You ruined my life. Why would you do this to me?’ And then I start backing up, and he starts following me.”

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As per Paige, all UM coaches and staff members knew about her relationship with Moore but chose to turn a blind eye. According to another UM insider, she used to sit just two feet away from Moore’s office, and the coaches would readily urge her to calm Moore down on occasions.

“Gosh. Here’s a man who had complete control over me, over my emotions, over my career, and he knew that, and he used it against me,” Shiver said. “Every time I tried to pull away, every time I tried to try and get out of Michigan, he always had a story, always had a way to pull me in, making me feel that I couldn’t leave him because he was so miserable without me.”

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As for Sherrone Moore, he has moved away from the controversy. The former Michigan head coach’s attorney stated that he has “closed the chapter,” even though the fallout continues for the university. Especially with Paige Shiver’s recent revelations about negligence at UM. The program has employed a Chicago-based law firm for an internal investigation, a process that has cost Michigan more than $6 million to date.

Paige Shiver reveals her tough pregnancy ordeal with Sherrone Moore

In her interview, Paige Shiver said that her relationship with Moore was “an open secret” within the school’s athletic department. She has alleged that coaches used her “to help” Moore get through the season, and, after being fed up with it, she finally revealed the relationship to the university’s attorneys last December. Most shockingly, Shiver said her relationship with Moore also involved a secret pregnancy.

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Unfortunately, her pregnancy was complicated by Pompe disease, a rare inherited genetic disorder that weakens muscle strength. After Shiver’s doctors broke the news to her, she talked to Sherrone Moore about her desire to keep the child.

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“Multiple doctors and experts told me that it wouldn’t be right or healthy for me to keep the baby,” Shiver said in the interview. “He (Sherrone Moore) said, you have to do what’s right for your body.”

As of now, authorities have placed Sherrone Moore on 18-month probation for his actions on December 10 after he pleaded to lesser charges. The court has also barred him from contacting Paige Shiver and has ordered him to seek mental health counseling. While Moore has been disciplined, Shiver’s allegations—now facing their own credibility questions—ensure the scandal’s fallout for Michigan is far from over.