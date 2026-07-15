Ex-Michigan Staffer Involved in Sherrone Moore Scandal Hired by $8.9B NFL Team – Report

Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore had been in a relationship with a fellow Michigan staff member for almost four years. However, when the affair became public, a lot happened, including Moore losing his job as the HC of the Wolverines. The former HC was placed under probation for 18 months; meanwhile, the female staffer with whom he was in an affair has found a role in the NFL.

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Paige Shiver, the female staffer who was in a relationship with Moore, was recently hired by the Chicago Bears. Her work with the franchise will be in the areas of community engagement and special projects. This comes months after the expiration of her contract with the Michigan Wolverines.

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Sherrone Moore and Paige Shiver were both employed with the Michigan Wolverines when they had an inappropriate relationship going on, against the university’s regulations. Last December, Shiver was bold enough to break up with Moore and reveal their relationship. As it was a violation of his contract, Moore was fired in December.

On the other hand, Shiver remained with the program after Moore’s sack until her contract expired some months ago. The university did not renew her contract, and she left afterwards. Following her exit, Shiver gave an interview accusing the program of not protecting her. She also claimed a lack of trust in the program’s process, as she had seen signs that the university was committed to shielding Moore and ensuring there was no other scandal involving Michigan.

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“He controlled everything that was going on in my life and they didn’t do anything about it,” Shiver said in an interview with ABCs Good Morning America. “They knew the things that he was doing to me and no one did anything about it because they cared more about winning football games, not having another scandal, and trying to protect the head coach.”

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Moore avoided long-term imprisonment after he was detained and jailed following his arrest in December. His release came after he posted a $25,000 bond. But he was sentenced to 18 months of probation and fined $1,000 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing. On the other hand, Shiver has moved on and will begin her new life in Chicago, but she continues to fight her former employer.

Paige Shiver sues University of Michigan

Last Wednesday, Shiver filed a lawsuit against the University of Michigan in Washtenaw County Circuit Court. In the suit, she alleged that the program denied her public records requests six times for information related to the Moore investigation, per Yahoo Sports. This was months after Moore was fired for his inappropriate relationship with her. Her lawyers stated in the lawsuit that,

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“Throughout the duration of her employment with the University of Michigan, SHIVER was discriminated against and subjected to a hostile work environment on the basis of her sex, in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and Michigan law including Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, In addition, unidentified University of Michigan employees violated SHIVER’s privacy rights as well as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act through unauthorized access of SHIVER’s medical records.”

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Shiver has moved on, but not completely. While she has a new job with the Chicago Bears, her scars from the experience in Ann Arbor are very obvious. It was a sad end to her years of commitment to the program. Hopefully, life has something better for her in Chicago.